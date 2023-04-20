The reality of today is there are bad people in the world who want to do us and our children harm. Anywhere people gather is a potential target. Like it or not, increased security measures have become a part of our everyday life. And not just at airports.
Every major sporting event, concert, county fair, or community gathering utilizes metal detectors, bag searches, and an increased police presence to deter acts of violence. Security lines are sometimes longer than the ticket lines for a venue, but we willingly accept it. Why? It’s simple. Increased security saves lives.
The continual media coverage of mass shootings has cast a pall over our society, creating a paralyzing worry for our schoolchildren. We choke up upon learning our children practiced a “security lockdown drill” at school. I have to wonder if the feeling was the same in the ’50s and early ’60s when school children were practicing duck-and-cover drills in preparation for nuclear war.
Our school children deserve the same level of security as any other public gathering, yet this very topic fuels an ugly debate, and it almost always centers around guns. A recent guest columnist wrote an article titled, “More guns on campus cannot be the answer.” She cited data from the CDC showing gun violence as the leading cause of death for children aged 1-19 in our country. But that statement doesn’t paint the full picture and can be misleading because firearms are not the leading cause of death for each individual age within the 1 to 19 range. Veronica Pear, an assistant professor in the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California-Davis, says “firearm-related deaths are exceedingly rare among babies and young children…” She goes on to say, “teenagers, especially older teenagers, have very high rates of dying from firearm-related injuries.” That, too, sounds alarming until you dig deeper and discover the leading causes of death among adolescents aged 15-19 years are: accidents (unintentional injuries); homicide and suicide.
Keeping guns out of our schools will not make our children safer. Let us not forget that some of the most horrendous acts against human life were not the result of guns. 9/11 and the Oklahoma bombing were tragedies that did not involve guns.
There is much debate around HB3 in the Texas Legislature. People applaud the logical provisions, a required emergency plan, building safety and security standards, regular audits of those practices, yet find another provision, armed presence on every campus, as “very disturbing.” The fear is that costs will drive schools to simply arm staff members and provide cursory training, resulting in school staff leaving guns in restrooms and teachers being unable to safely and calmly take down an armed intruder. Those who oppose HB3 feel the answer is no more guns, but that’s no better than saving children from drowning by saying no more pools.
Untrained school staff sporting firearms on campus is a dangerous tactic. But the solution is not to remove the guns. The solution is to spend the money for competent equipment, personnel, training and support. Increasing the security measures on every school campus, including armed personnel, metal detectors and backpack searches, will save lives.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is an entity unheard of a generation ago. Why not take that concept a step further? We should push for the creation of the Education and Entertainment Security Administration (EESA), manned by personnel specifically trained for detecting and preventing dangerous people and items from entering our schools and entertainment venues. However, in addition to EESA personnel, every campus needs an increased police presence, one who regularly trains and practices active shooter drills.
All of this seems like a no-brainer except for the big sticking point: how to pay for it. Wouldn’t you, as a parent, be willing to pay more to ensure that protection?
Tax dollars would help to cover these costs if they were earmarked specifically for school security. The Texas Lottery was originally intended to raise money for schools, but it didn’t take the Texas Legislature long to start funneling lottery money to the general fund. We can’t let that happen. Tax dollars raised for school security need to go to their intended place: training and equipping schools with metal detectors, EESA personnel, and campus police officers.
School districts frequently propose bond elections for new campuses and lofty sports stadiums. At the very least, we should demand our elected leaders propose a bond election to pay for improving school security.
Our United States military stands as the greatest deterrent to violence against our nation. Adequate, well-trained school security personnel and equipment will stand as the greatest deterrent to violence in our schools.
Fewer guns are not the answer.
