Brenda Sanchez and Derek Avalos sit with their son Devin Avalos before he heads inside on the first day of school, Monday, August 21, 2023 at Comal Indpendent School District's Comal Creek in New Braunfels.
Students open and organize school supplies in Taylor Uecker's third grade class on the first day of school, Monday, August 21, 2023 at New Braunfels Indpendent School District's Veramendi Elementary in New Braunfels.
Taylor Uecker helps her third grade students organize class school supplies on the first day of school, Monday, August 21, 2023 at New Braunfels Indpendent School District's Veramendi Elementary in New Braunfels.
Carla Carter, Comal Creek Elementary’s principal greets students as they enter school on the first day, Monday, August 21, 2023 at Comal Indpendent School District's Comal Creek in New Braunfels.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
Students are dropped off on the first day of school, Monday, August 21, 2023 at Comal Indpendent School District's Comal Creek in New Braunfels.
ALMA E. HERNANDEZ / Herald-Zeitung
Parents walk their kids up to the door on the first day of school, Monday, August 21, 2023 at Comal Indpendent School District's Comal Creek in New Braunfels.
Carla Carter, Comal Creek Elementary’s first-ever principal, stood at the school’s front doors Monday morning, greeting students and giving them high-fives as they arrived for their first day of school. Parents lingered by the front doors, giving hugs and taking pictures of their kids wearing their first day of school outfits.
After Brenda Sanchez and Derek Avalos dropped off their children at school Monday, they said they were excited for them to make new friends and embark on a different adventure.
