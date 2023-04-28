Music connoisseurs, sommeliers and those in between can look forward to the annual Wein and Saengerfest event on May 6 in downtown New Braunfels
The event is put on by the City of New Braunfels, the Downtown Association (DTA), New Braunfels Park Foundation and The Elks.
Wein and Saengerfest help the DTA and park foundation raise money, according to Calee Jaskula, the special events coordinator for the City of New Braunfels.
Funds will be used to help with projects relating to the improvement of downtown and the main plaza.
“Funds raised come from the sales of wine and beer,” Jaskula said. “Those associations do wine and beer tastings; they also sell beer and wine by the glass, and there’s actually even a wine market where if you taste something you like, you can stop by the wine market and take a bottle home with you.”
Wein and Saengerfest is a free family event. After all, there’s live music for everyone to enjoy.
This year will be the first time a third stage is present for performances. This new stage will be in the new area of the event called Hinterhof, which means backyard.
The area is meant for local acoustic musicians, with a new performance every hour.
“It’s intended to be kind of a laid-back casual area,” Jaskula said. “There’s going to be lots of picnic tables over there, some Adirondack chairs, there’s games for kids to play and it’s a good place for families to hang out and sort of have an area over there to just spend time.”
There will also be WeinStein University, where cooking, beer and wine seminars and demonstrations will occur in a tent. Vendors will also be present throughout the festival space.
Along with food trucks being available for hungry attendees, a free shuttle will take residents to the festival; the shuttle will run from City Hall to the corner of Seguin and Mill Street.
To purchase extra wine and beer tasting tickets or souvenirs, go to https://cityofnewbraunfels.ticketspice.com/wein-saengerfest .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.