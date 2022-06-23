t first glance, they may seem like a small, quiet crochet group. They go by the name of Sit and Stitch and meet each Wednesday at the New Braunfels Public Library. But with each loop of yarn pulled through the crochet hook, stories begin to weave together and reveal the many benefits that come with working with yarn.
Currently, anywhere from one to four participants show up for the weekly session. The group is hoping to get back to their pre-pandemic average of at least 9 to 10 people each week.
This past Wednesday, 19-year-old Adelynn Kirby, 75-year-old Karen Burleson, and 85-year-old Beverly Erck met to work on their different projects. An obvious benefit of the hobby is that it appeals to all age groups. All three agreed that meeting to crochet together provided obvious additional social benefits.
Adelynn, who is studying wildlife biology at Northeast Lakeview College, takes her crochet work with her wherever she goes.
“I have social anxiety in public,” she explained. “I have found that crocheting helps that, and it is much better than being on my phone.”
Crocheting also has become more than a hobby for Adelynn. She sells her pieces to friends and by word-of-mouth.
She is currently working on a bright red tank top, but has crocheted crop tops, bucket hats, beanies, and dresses.
Like Adelynn, Karen likes that crocheting is mobile and that she can take it along with her wherever she goes. She found it helpful in meeting other people when she moved to New Braunfels from the Victoria area in 2017.
“I taught art for 30 years, but unlike other arts, I like that I can take my crochet work with me,” Karen explained. “It helps me meet people.”
For a while, Karen was making dreamcatchers, but got bored making them. She crocheted traditional blankets in the past, but most recently, she taught herself how to do looping after watching a YouTube video.
“It doesn’t involve needles,” Karen said. “It is all done by hand.”
She was busy working on a blanket with rows of different colored yarn.
“I’m trying to use every color,” she laughed.
Beverly started crocheting when she was a teenager. She agreed that crocheting is therapeutic, but it was the end product that makes her feel good.
“I make sleeping mats for the homeless,” she explained. “The mats don’t let water or bugs get through. I use plastic yarn — called plarn.”
Beverly cuts plastic grocery bags into strips to make the plarn herself.
Adelynn switched projects and began working on a multi-colored swim top. Both Karen and Beverly were impressed that Adelynn does not use patterns for her projects.
The group said crocheting is not hard to learn, and they always welcomed new participants to join them.
“All you need is time . . . and patience,” Beverly said.
Karen added that in addition to learning crocheting tips, she also has discovered other valuable information by being part of the group.
“I learned last week which squirrel feeder works the best, and I also have learned about all the best places to eat in New Braunfels,” she explained.
The Sit and Stitch group meets at 10 a.m. each Wednesday at the New Braunfels Public Library. For information, call 830-221-4300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.