The main library has between 500 to 1,000 visitors a day and has over 200,000 visitors annually. It is bursting at the seams. In fact, New Braunfels has less than 50% of the recommended library space for its size. We desperately need the Southeast Branch to be able to offer spaces for neighborhood meetings, study rooms, classes, programs, concerts, after school enrichment, book clubs, job search help, a community garden, Wi-Fi, computers, printers, and of course books and digital resources. The vision of a library as a quiet repository of books is antiquated.
Libraries are vibrant, active community centers which offer services, programs, and classes for all ages, from toddlers to seniors. We need places for our community to gather, grow, and learn together and the library is the number one institution that fits that bill because all library services, programs, and classes are always free. And, wow! What a great choice for the location of the Southeast Branch! It will be within walking distance of six public and two private schools. It will serve all of those students with enriched after school STEAM programming. Let’s invest in our kids and provide them with a safe place to come after school and to learn about science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.
There will NOT be an increase in the tax rate with the 2023 Bond Election. The bond committee spent over 21 months reviewing and assessing projects, their costs, and city needs. They worked tirelessly to whittle down the list to make recommendation to fit $140 million dollars worth of bond projects to the city council. They, in turn, worked hard to review and make decisions about city needs while keeping a balanced approach to city spending. They factored in major inflationary costs and material increase costs to come up with the current bond proposal. You can be confident that your tax rate will NOT increase with this bond election.
New Braunfels has experienced explosive growth and with that growth comes a need to invest in the city. A great city has not only good roads but also good parks and good libraries. INVEST IN OUR FUTURE. Vote YES for all three bond propositions on May 6. They will NOT increase your tax rate.
