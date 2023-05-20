Three particularly awful bills are being considered in Austin. Please look at them, and, if you agree with my assessment, let your representatives know your feelings.
The first is SB 1039, which would give the unelected, partisan, Secretary of State the authority to take over elections in counties with more than 2.7 million people — that would be only Harris County, which is the most Democratic-leaning county in the state. If it becomes law fair state-wide elections are in danger.
The second is SB 1195, which would allow the state Attorney General bring charges in local jurisdiction in cases related to elections and health and safety if local authorities fail to bring charges within six months. We elect local officials to make local charging decisions. The state AG should have no role in the process.
The third is SB 14, which would ban physicians from providing needed care for transgender kids and prohibit insurance companies from paying for such care. We hear about parental rights when books are discussed, but this would put the state between a kid, parents, and health providers in making health care decisions.
Please take the time to consider these very bad bills and make your views known.
