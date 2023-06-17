I have read and seen the news articles about the “kidnapping” of illegal immigrants that were flown to Martha’s Vineyard, New York City, Washington DC and California. I have seen the sheriff of Bexar County wanting to get an arrest warrant out for the governor of Florida for this so-called kidnapping. First, the places they were sent were all sanctuary places which we were all led to believe was a safe space for them. Second, didn’t Gov. Abbott send some illegal immigrants out too? If so, how come the sheriff didn’t go after him? Was this because it hits too close to home? Does the Democratic party want to reimburse both Texas and Florida for the expenses incurred keeping citizens safe? I think it is a political stunt.
And if the sheriff wants to start pointing fingers and indicting people, let’s start with the three main culprits, the vice president of the United States, the secretary of homeland security and let’s not forget the president. They have allowed millions of illegal aliens to enter this country with no plans to house and feed them. Let’s arrest them for dereliction of duty and kidnapping. Did you forget about the planes and buses that were used to take some of the immigrants to various states with no warning?
So, maybe we should stop running around screaming for arrests and start trying to come up with a solution.
I realize this letter will never see the light of day in the HZ because the paper leans left, but I wanted to voice my opinion. Also, maybe a politician who cares about the direction of this country is going to respond and try to do something.
Eventually, we are going to run out of space and money to house, feed and provide medical care.
