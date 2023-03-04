Water, like air, is a vital natural resource. But where does Texas get its water? More specifically, what is the origin of the water that comes into our New Braunfels area homes?
Generally speaking, Texas gets water from two sources: aquifers and rivers. Texas has 23 major river basins supplying water to more than 29 million people, from El Paso to the Guadalupe Mountains to Austin and the rolling hills of Central Texas, to Houston and the Gulf Coast and everywhere in between.
Take Care of Texas.org further notes that as Texas continues to boom in population and experience extreme drought conditions, the demand for water rises.
In New Braunfels, currently we remain with Stage 3 water restrictions. In this stage, New Braunfels Utilities restricts outside water usage to certain days and certain times. This, of course, is an effort to ensure that sufficient, essential water is available now and in the future.
A recent Herald-Zeitung article (Feb. 23) stated that population in the New Braunfels area has increased 66% since 2012. We see evidence of this population growth all around us. Whether we are driving FM 2722, SH 46, Klein Rd. or FM 1102, no one can escape noticing the neighborhood developments. Only a few years ago, people could travel those roads and feel as though they were driving “in the country.” Not anymore.
As the article suggested, our population growth in New Braunfels outpaced that of the state’s by 49%. The San Antonio Express-News (Feb. 5) reported that New Braunfels is projected to run out of developable land within the city limits by 2035.
Tremendous growth is accompanied by a corresponding increase in our water needs. Another way of viewing population growth is to recognize that a 66% increase in population likely necessitates a 66% increase in water usage.
How will we plan for that? I do not envy NBU’s task. But we, the public, also have a task. Individually, we each need to get in the habit of water conservation. For example, a bath typically uses twice the volume of water as a shower. Another conservation step involves installing rain barrels to collect water from your house or garage roof. That water can be used for landscaping needs. With these steps any homeowner can conserve water. Your rain barrel might inspire neighbors to do the same. Try to raise conservation awareness in your neighbors and with your homeowners associations.
Various organizations offer classes in making rain barrels. Check with the Comal Master Gardeners or ask Headwaters at the Comal about their next training class. Alternatively, a Google search for rain barrels will give you a list of vendors. Do pay attention to the rain barrel ratings shown by your search.
It is also environmentally important to select plants for your landscape that require less water. The Native Plant Society of Texas (www.npsot.org) has plant listings by region on their website. Once established, Texas native plants are drought tolerant. Comal County has two NPSOT chapters: the Lindheimer Chapter and the New Braunfels Chapter. Their meetings are informative, and their members love to share their knowledge.
What type of lawn do you have? A recent study suggests up to 60% of outside water usage in Texas — approximately 7 billion gallons a year — was used to water residential lawns. About three million tons of fertilizer was put on those lawns, as well as tons of pesticides. Replace lawns with native plantings.
Much of New Braunfels has developed over the Edwards Aquifer recharge zone. This location means that whatever covers the surface acts as a filter for water going into the aquifer.
Impermeable surfaces like buildings, parking lots and roads keep rain water from immediately entering the aquifer, and contaminate the water that is absorbed.
Natural land coverings allow water to return to the aquifer with fewer contaminants.
A good example of this can be seen at Headwaters at the Comal, where acres of asphalt have been replaced by grasses and plants native to Texas. This change has reduced contaminants from runoff into the Comal River by 97%.
New Braunfels Parks is doing something similar in the parking lot across from the main office. A swale area is being created in the central area of the parking lot.
This addition will allow filtration of runoff before it reaches Landa Lake.
The natural beauty of our local waterways reminds me of a phrase in Paul Horgan’s classic “Great River: The Rio Grande in North America:”
“Every pueblo had sacred springs somewhere nearby. There was reason to sanctify them — physical, as life depended upon water; spiritual, as they had natural mystery which suggested supernatural qualities; for how could it be that when water fell as rain, or as snow, and ran away, or dried up, there should be other water which came and came, secretly and sweetly, out of the ground and never failed.”
We must act now, individually and as a community, to both conserve and preserve our precious resources.
Jane Miller is a member of Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park and a Texas Master Naturalist.
