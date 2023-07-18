Last week, Paige Bloxsom received a very special haircut.
Paige, 16, has Angelman Syndrome. She is nonverbal and does not walk. Paige is on a special diet because of her seizures.
“We have had an army of medical specialists and therapists over the last 16 years,” said her mother Audra. “I have stayed in more hospital rooms than hotel rooms.”
Audra said that despite her many physical obstacles, her daughter has been “blessed with beautiful, thick hair.”
The family had decided it was easier to keep her hair long so they could braid it and keep it out of her face.
“We also had challenges of her sitting still for a haircut, and thought this would be easier to let it grow,” Audra said. “Since we let it grow out so long, we thought Paige could help others by cutting it and donating her hair.”
Audra worked with The Fixx hair salon in New Braunfels to donate 12 inches of Paige’s hair to Wigs for Kids. She worked with Shelby Moeller and Kara Jean Collins. After the big day, Audra said that she hopes Paige can be an inspiration to other young people.
“I know with all her challenges in life, this still gives her the opportunity to give to others that may be facing challenges of their own,” Audra said. “I know that all children have an impact, a purpose and many gifts. We can all give back in our own way to a good cause to help someone else or an organization.”
Wigs for Kids provides donated hair to help children suffering from medical issues that can cause hair loss.
“I think parents with special needs children sometimes feel very alone,” Audra said. “We try to navigate and still get through a road map that is not similar to many other regular children. That road map has a lot of doctors, specialists, therapists, nurses and caretakers. Paige is a beautiful young lady and I just want the best for her like any mom or parent would. If we can make a difference in someone else’s life by donating her hair, we will all be blessed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.