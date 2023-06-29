Hundreds of locals and visitors will flock to Canyon Lake for the Independence Day weekend, and officials are encouraging everyone to be safe on the water.
Texas Parks and Wildlife will have 12 game wardens patrolling the lake this holiday weekend, which is three times the typical number.
Javier Fuentes, a TPWD game warden captain, said the group will enforce boating while intoxicated laws.
“Our primary goal is to make sure everyone goes home safe and everyone has a good time, and that alcohol does not become a factor,” Fuentes said. “Alcohol usage is the main cause for boating fatalities around the nation. Our goal this week is to hopefully put a dent in those stats.”
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office will also have a boat and jet ski out on the water.
The agencies are part of Operation Dry Water, which encourages sober boating.
Texas doesn’t have the same “open container laws” for boat drivers as for roadway vehicle drivers.
“But the operator of the boat does need to be sober,” said TWPD game warden James Adcock.
Canyon Lake watercraft drivers using drugs and alcohol has been an “increasing issue” over the last several years.
“Also we’ve seen a significant increase of minors in possession — minors out here coming to the lake coming to the park and bringing alcohol, or people providing alcohol to them,” Adcock said.
Over the Memorial Day weekend, game wardens issued more than 130 citations.
Those included five boating while intoxicated arrests for adults.
Several minors were cited or arrested for boating while under the influence of alcohol.
Besides drinking responsibly, wearing a life jacket is “the number one thing you can do to avoid drowning and to be safe on the water,” said Mike Dussere, general manager of the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County (WORD).
“You may not think you need it, no one thinks it’s going to happen to them — wear a life jacket,” he said. “If you are going to be drinking out there, we certainly don’t encourage that, but we know it happens, drink responsibly. Be responsible for yourself, your friends and your families.”
Boats are required to have enough life jackets for everyone on board.
Children under the age of 13 must wear their life jacket on a boat less than 26 feet long, and on kayaks and paddleboards.
Phil Anderson, an Army Corps of Engineers park ranger at Canyon Lake, said visitors should have fun, but be aware of how quickly something can go wrong on the water.
“If you see somebody else struggling in the water, if you think they might be drowning, you never want to try to go out there and rescue them,” Anderson said. “Because many times, folks have tried to rescue somebody else or a pet that they think is drowning, and they end up drowning themselves.”
Low water levels have closed all but three public boat ramps on Canyon Lake.
The open ramps — No. 6, No. 7, and No. 18 — are crowded.
Visitors will need to “be patient” during the busy weekend, Anderson said.
“Whenever you come out to use a boat ramp, expect long lines, long waits,” he said. “Same thing when trying to get off the water. There’s been two-, three-hour waits to get off the water.”
Jet skis must be off the lake at sunset, so those visitors should plan ahead.
Agencies will also host a boating safety event on Saturday, July 1 at Canyon Park Boat Ramp 18 and the Canyon Lake Marina.
The event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will have boating safety information, outreach booths from Colin’s Hope and 4 W’s Outdoors, and prizes.
