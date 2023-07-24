Under a shady pavilion at Headwaters at the Comal in New Braunfels, a small insect lands on fifth-grader Emma as she draws a flowering native plant.
Watershed educator Victoria Broderick teaches the group of Water Watchers summer campers all about the bug before it flies away.
Broderick created the camp curriculum for the weeklong program along the Comal River.
“Today we’re learning about plants, and yesterday, we caught insects all day and learned about what lives in the water,” Broderick said. “I’ve basically tried to create the camp that I wish I had as a kid.”
Campers learned about groundwater and the water cycle, erosion, plants, aquatic wildlife and microorganisms.
This week’s activities were geared toward fourth to sixth graders, said Headwaters program coordinator Jack Downey.
“This age, they are not as connected to their phones yet,” Downey said. “They have an immersive experience when they’re out here all morning. They see the deer go by, they touch the plants and walk by the water, and really have a sensory experience.”
Headwaters also hosted a citizen science camp this summer for older students.
“It’s a next-level focus on career readiness,” Downey said. “We show them how to incorporate community science projects, and get actual skills together that you can leverage in science-type careers.”
The 16-acre Headwaters site on Klingemann St. was once the electrical and water operations base for New Braunfels Utilities.
The utility is converting a large warehouse into an indoor education center with pavilions and classrooms.
That first phase of the Headwaters project could be finished by the end of next year.
Camp volunteer Cece Phillips, a rising senior at Smithson Valley High School, said the Water Watchers program helped “plant a seed” of science skills for the young students.
Phillips herself wants to pursue a career in marine biology.
“Even if they don’t go on to be scientists, they can still learn to do their part at home to conserve water and electricity and protect the environment,” she said. “It’s fun to watch them get excited about nature.”
