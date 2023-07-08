As a new member of the Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) Board of Directors since last December, I can attest that there is a learning curve. Here’s a summary of the things I’ve come to learn already about managing this important natural resource.
It’s more complex than it looks. The laws of nature are straightforward — for example, water flows where gravity takes it.
The laws of man that govern the use of water are not so straightforward. To begin with, surface water, that is the water in rivers and streams, is owned and regulated by the State of Texas.
Groundwater, on the other hand, is deemed a private property right. There are some 100 groundwater conservation districts around the state, most of which attempt to manage portions of aquifers within the county boundaries in which they exist. The EAA is not like that. This agency manages the Southern Segment of the Edwards Aquifer across all or parts of eight counties in south central Texas, including Comal and Guadalupe counties.
And unlike other groundwater districts, the EAA has been given the special purpose of solely regulating use of the Edwards Aquifer under a hard pumping cap established in statute and with mandatory reductions in pumping that are required when aquifer and springflow levels are declining due to drought.
The system works. The Edwards Aquifer is the most regulated, most studied, most protected and, consequently, the most sustainable groundwater source in Texas.
As a result, the EAA has been able to effectively balance regulation with education through a service-minded approach to build awareness and understanding of the aquifer. This has fostered a greater appreciation and interest in this water resource that continues to spread across the EAA jurisdictional area.
Science matters. While political motivations can often sway public sentiment, the Edwards has been largely secured as a reliable water resource because the policy sustaining it was developed around the best science available. In other words, investing in scientific research and data collection is foundational to effective public policy and management of our natural resources.
It takes collaboration. While our approach to groundwater in Texas historically has been quite parochial, thinking more regionally and collaboratively has proven to be more conducive to building understanding and identifying long term solutions.
Case in point is the Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan, which over the past decade has successfully brought together diverse interests from across the region as partners in the protection of spring flows emanating from the aquifer via the Comal and San Marcos springs.
It’s this type of inclusive approach that continues to be necessary as we contemplate the future.
Uncertainty about the future requires creativity. In the face of worries about population growth impacts, we must think holistically about the Edwards. This means not just caring for the springs, but also for the vast watershed (the contributing and recharge zones) of the Edwards that spans the Texas Hill Country.
Ideas like preserving and improving the water holding capacity of undeveloped lands through conservation easements and land management practices hold great potential but will require renewed emphasis on partnership. The biggest takeaway for me is this: We must continue to be open and collaborative
in our thinking and sharing of ideas across our rapidly growing region — including working with those upstream and downstream of us — to leverage resources around our shared values and interests in the future of the Edwards Aquifer and the economic and environmental wellbeing that its waters sustain for the benefit of all of us.
Businessman and former New Braunfels City Council member, Matthew E. Hoyt, was elected to the EAA board of directors in 2022. He has previously served on the New Braunfels’ River Activities Committee, Planning and Zoning Commission, Development Advisory Board and Utilities Water and Wastewater Advisory Board.
A note from Friends for the Preservation of Historic Landa Park: WATER IS LIFE! And Comal County’s steady increase in population has resulted in water management challenges for Comal County and its municipalities. Annalisa Peace, Executive Director of the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance (GEAA) will talk about what others in the Edwards Aquifer region are doing to preserve land to protect our water resources and will outline some options and opportunities that Comal County can adopt for this purpose. Please join Comal County Conservation Alliance (CCCA) on Tuesday, July 11, at the McKenna Center, 801 W. San Antonio St., from 6:00-7:30 p.m. to hear and learn from the vital information in Annalisa’s presentation.
