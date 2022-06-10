For those residents in a rapidly growing New Braunfels who ask, “are we going to run out of water?” this meeting is for you.
On Tuesday, New Braunfels Utilities Chief Executive Officer Ian Taylor will host a community meeting at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center, located at 375 S. Castell Avenue.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend and learn about NBU’s water supply system and long-term water resources planning.
The community meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
In addition, before the community meeting, from 5-6 p.m., NBU experts will be on hand to discuss topics and share information, including water and electric rebates, bill management tools, capital improvement projects, backflow prevention, avoiding costly repairs caused by fats, oils and grease, career opportunities and the Headwaters at the Comal.
“As a trusted community partner, NBU’s mission is to enhance the quality of our community by providing innovative essential services, and we hope community residents are able to take advantage of the opportunity to attend and to learn more about NBU services,” said Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief strategic communications and security officer.
NBU earns superior water quality rating
NBU has earned a superior water quality rating from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, meeting and surpassing state and federal drinking water standards.
Information about NBU’s water quality is available in the annual Consumer Confidence Report. Residents can review the report online at nbutexas.com/water-quality-report.
The report summarizes the results of NBU’s water monitoring program as required by the Environmental Protection Agency from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.
NBU’s drinking water is obtained from surface and groundwater sources, which come from the Edwards South Balcones Fault Zone, the Trinity Aquifer and the Guadalupe River.
Unless otherwise indicated, the information in the report is based on tests conducted in 2021.
Customers with questions regarding the report or who would like to request a paper report can call 830-629-8400.
