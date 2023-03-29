In February of this year, Water 2 Wine New Braunfels won the silver medal at the Texas International Wine Competition with its malbec offering.
Tre and Angel Jones own water 2 Wine New Braunfels; Tre serves as the winery’s vintner.
“A lot of folks have come through and said that this is one of the best malbecs I’ve ever had — can’t believe it’s made here,” Tre said. “It truly is just about we take the time, we care about it. I drink all the wine myself, so I’m gonna make sure I know.”
Tre cares about the quality of the ingredients that go into the wine-making process — so much so that he’s changed sourcing vendors 10 times in the past two years.
“We actually import our grapes from around the world, and then we make all of our wine right here in our 2,000-square foot cellar,” Angel said. “All of our wine is from around the world. We have Italy, France, Spain — anywhere there’s a big region, we’re going to have wine from there.”
Furthermore, the wines are low in sulfites and preservatives and don’t contain histamines.
Although Water 2 Wine New Braunfels opened in 2009, Tre and Angel became the owners in June of 2021.
Water 2 Wine offers wine tastings, bottles of wine, glasses of wine and the opportunity to make batches of wine oneself.
The process of making one’s own wine starts with wine tastings. Once a customer finds the wine they’d like to make — either an entire batch of 28 bottles or a half-batch — they begin the wine-making process while an explanation is given about the proper steps.
Then, the grape concoction one makes will sit in the cellar for six to eight weeks. During the wine transformation process, customers can design the labels for the bottles of wine.
Next is the corking party, which is comprised of filling bottles with the wine, corking the bottle and adding the designed label.
Water 2 Wine offers a wine club as well. The wine club has two levels — gold and platinum.
Both levels allow members to take home two bottles of wine home a month, along with two complimentary glasses.
At the gold level, the two wine bottles must be under $23, while the platinum level allows members to pick two wine bottles of any price point.
Wine club members also get discounts and have access to members-only events.
“Since we’ve had the place, our wine club and our customers in the town have been very welcoming, very supportive — we have an amazing staff, and I mean it’s been really great,” Angel said. “The wine club here is almost like a family, too. It’s quite funny because some of them have been wine club members since the place opened.”
The couple has since taken that supportive attitude from the community and worked to give back.
One of the ways the two are involved in the community is by working with local businesses. For example, the couple works with Aboveground Pizza to offer small pizzas as a food option.
“It’s a very small town, even though it’s growing radically,” Tre said. “The key is if everybody succeeds, then we’re all gonna succeed … if we try to hold somebody down, that never wins.”
Additionally, Water 2 Wine helps out with charities. Typically, every second Tuesday of the month is Wine-O Bingo; the sales from the bingo cards go toward a charitable cause.
Moreover, the business will participate in the upcoming Woofs and Wine event on April 22 at Big Fred’s BBQ. The proceeds will help Service Dogs for Kids.
Water 2 Wine will also be involved as a sponsor at Wein and Saengerfest this year.
However, those interested in trying their award-winning malbec wine sooner rather than later can do so at the 185 S. Seguin Ave. winery.
