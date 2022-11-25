The public is invited to participate in an annual event celebrating community spirit, tradition and the beginning of the holiday season.
The city of New Braunfels will again partner with the New Braunfels Downtown Association to celebrate Wassailfest from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 1.
The event starts at 6 p.m. with the community Wassail toast and welcome remarks at Main Plaza.
Wassailfest has become an annual Christmas tradition in New Braunfels, dating back to 1992. Wassailfest started as a Main Street project intended to showcase downtown businesses.
During the event, residents sample varieties of wassail, a German hot apple cider drink offered by downtown businesses and nonprofit groups along Main Plaza, San Antonio Street and Seguin Avenue.
Beyond the traditional Wassailstops, this year’s event will feature nonprofit food vendors, shopping specials and extended hours at downtown businesses, and a variety of entertainment and activities.
In addition, the Main Plaza bandstand will also feature several local singing groups offering holiday melodies. Here’s the lineup:
6:05-6:25 p.m. — Freiheit Elementary School Choir
6:30-6:50 p.m. — Goodwin Frazier Elementary School Choir
6:55-7:15 p.m. — Oak Creek Elementary School Choir
7:20-7:40 p.m. — Smithson Valley High School Choir
7:45-8:05 p.m. — Oak Run Middle School Choir
8:10-8:30 p.m. — New Braunfels High School Choir
Several street closures around downtown Main Plaza will affect driving routes throughout the day.
East San Antonio Street from Comal Avenue to Union Street will close beginning at 10 a.m.
At 4 p.m., several other road closures will begin, including:
• All of Main Plaza
• Seguin Avenue (from Mill Street to Coll Street)
• San Antonio Street (from Comal Avenue to Hill Avenue)
• Castell Ave. (from Mill Street to the alley behind the Antique Mall)
Drivers are asked to remove their vehicles from these areas before 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.