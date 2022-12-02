With downtown New Braunfels bathed in twinkling holiday lights and the sweet aroma of spiced cider, thousands flocked to the annual Wassailfest on Thursday night.
New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman led the crowd in a Wassail toast from the plaza bandstand.
“What a great opportunity to enjoy this beautiful city that we all call home,” he said.
For one youngster, meeting Brockman may have been the highlight of the night.
Lauren Begnaud’s family recently moved to the city.
Her daughter is a fourth-grader at Freiheit Elementary. The class performed at Thursday’s event.
“She’s been practicing the songs for days,” Begnaud said. “She’s been so excited to meet the mayor. She thinks he’s a big celebrity.”
Begnaud said her family was eager to explore the shops at their first Wassailfest.
“I love all the holiday lights and the festive spirit,” she said.
Dozens of businesses and nonprofits offered free Wassail samples.
The traditional beverage is served hot and made with alcohol or juice, spices and apples.
What began as a city initiative to increase business downtown during the tourist offseason has become one of the area’s most beloved traditions.
Calee Jaskula, the city’s special events coordinator, said her team wanted the 29th annual event to keep the feeling of Wassailfest as it was originally intended: a night that would bring the community together.
“It’s really about celebrating the feeling of this town we live in, in a really traditional way,” Jaskula said.
More than 45 businesses and nonprofits registered as Wassail stops this year — an all-time record, according to Jaskula.
“It’s just so unique and iconic to this town,” she said. “Way back before I even lived in New Braunfels, it was something my family came up to enjoy.”
The festival had a few changes this year.
Organizers did away with judging individual Wassail brews.
But the event had a free shuttle from City Hall and the Landa Park Aquatic Center, and kept the choir performances and the businesses open late for holiday shoppers.
Kat Balmos, owner of The Local shop on Castell Ave., looks forward to greeting old friends and meeting new visitors each year.
“I think anytime you can close down the streets of your downtown and let people just meander in and out of the stores seeing what all the retailers are offering, it really just kicks off the season,” she said.
For hours, locals and visitors wandered the festive shops with steaming cups of Wassail, sausage on a stick and colorful bags of Christmas gifts.
“It’s just a big party,” Balmos said, as a choir’s Christmas song from the plaza drifted through the shop door.
