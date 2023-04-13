The Texas sun is slowly rising above Walnut Springs Elementary School in New Braunfels on an early weekday morning.
Students grab backpacks and books and say goodbye to their parents in the drop-off line.
Immediately, the kids are greeted by teachers in inflatable dinosaur costumes and colorful unicorn headbands.
Special education teacher Adrian Baker has donned a costume for school drop-off every day this year.
“We greet everyone by their names and welcome them in,” Baker said. “We’re just trying to make a difference in the morning.”
Baker started the tradition last school year with costumes on Fridays.
Then, it was every Monday and Friday.
Soon, Baker was dressing up every single day.
“I convinced my friends to do it, too,” she said. “It’s something to look forward to every day.”
Baker and her drop-off crew have donned a variety of costumes this year.
Student favorite outfits are a hot dog, a green crayon, the Easter Bunny, Santa, the Grinch, a minion, a giraffe, koala, and an astronaut.
Then, of course, there were the sumo wrestler costumes.
The group dances to pop music blaring over the school speakers.
Assistant principal Jackie Winters said the tradition helps the school connect with parents and students.
Walnut Springs has three self-contained special education units.
“If they’re having a rough morning, this may make it easier for them to start the day,” Winters said. “If they see we’re able to make fun of ourselves and be fun, that shows the softer side of us for them.”
The drop-off party “starts the day off right,” said Karen Mueller, a dyslexia teacher, instructional coach, and Walnut Springs’ teacher of the year.
“We always leave here ready for the day,” she said. “If you’re coming to work, you might as well be having fun.”
The teachers said they love offering the kids and parents a familiar, happy face each day.
They’re always working to coordinate future outfits.
“The bigger, the better,” Baker said. “This makes my day, too.”
