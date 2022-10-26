Flowers of purple, yellow, blue, orange and white — some decorated with names of loved ones lost to Alzheimer’s disease on the rounded petals — were raised high over Landa Park forming a garden of hope on Saturday.
The flowers were part of the promise garden ceremony held during the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which raises awareness of the disease impacting those diagnosed with Alzheimers and their families, and those who selflessly care for them.
The reach of the disease was articulated in the array of colors in the unified garden.
Petals of purple represent those who’ve lost loved ones, yellow flowers honor the dedication and patience of caregivers, orange is for the loyal supporters fighting to end the disease, blue are for people living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, and white symbolizes the hope for a cure to create survivors.
“Each one represents our connection or reason to end this disease,” said Holly Stouffer, event emcee. “No matter what color you’re holding, we all know that one thing is the same here — these flowers really have a lot of fight in them.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Association more than 5 million Americans live with the disease — over 400,000 are located in Texas.
In 2019 over 121,000 people lost their lives to the disease, which is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S.
“Every single person either has had it in their family, or knows somebody whose parents have it — it affects everybody,” said Texas Sen. Donna Campbell, who spoke during the walk’s opening ceremony.
Campbell is responsible for helping pass a bill directing the Texas Department of State Health Services to overhaul early Alzheimer’s detection and diagnosis, along with providing resources and information for patients, caregivers and families.
“It’s a disease that affects not only our loved ones, but affects us,” Campbell said. “They lose memory of their lifetime, and you’re helping them through the hardest part of their life.”
The gathering of families and friends who’ve been touched by the horrible disease was a chance to raise awareness while creating a sense of community, said Trey Williams, who walked in honor of his mother who recently passed from Alzheimer’s.
“I think all of us have been touched by Alzheimer’s,” Williams said. “I’m finding that there’s a community here that I didn’t even know existed, and that I’m a part of whether I like it or not, but I want to be part of it.”
Williams joined the other participants dressed in purple walking around Landa Park holding pinwheel flowers and carrying photos of those they’ve lost.
Yolanda Ruiz and Patricia Trinadad’s families have been rocked by the disease, and have lost several family members, whom they honored by carrying their photos while walking.
“This is really, really touching our family,” Ruiz said.
With the countless lives the disease affects, Trinadad reminds families and caregivers supporting loved ones with Alzheimer’s to be patient.
“Whatever they say, they don’t say it to hurt you,” Trinadad said. “The disease takes their mind, and they don’t know what they’re saying.”
Money raised through the walk supports the Alzheimer’s Association and its mission to support those suffering with the disease and their families by providing resources and information along with funding life-saving research.
“These walk events are critical to our mission as the money raised will fund crucial research to get to that cure and the white flower,” said Tracy Gibbons, one of the walk’s committee chairs.
As of publication the New Braunfels Walk to End Alzheimer’s has raised a little over half its $80,000 goal, and are still collecting donations.
To donate to the cause visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2022/TX-SanAntonioandSouthTexas?pg=entry&fr_id=15916.
In an effort to raise more money to advance Alzheimer’s research for the association, another fundraiser called Pints for a Purpose will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at Guadalupe Brewing Company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.