Hundreds of families gathered at New Braunfels Middle School on April 1 for the third annual Walk for Autism.
The event was hosted by Any Baby Can, The McKenna Foundation, New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD, and Kyngston’s Knights.
More than 500 people participated in the walk to support families and children with autism spectrum disorder.
Local organizations also had booths to show families the resources they offer.
Megan Sparks, Any Baby Can’s development manager, said that she was grateful to the community partners who helped make the event possible.
“We could not have been more thrilled to see so many families come out to not only have a good time, but more importantly get connected with local organizations and who can walk with them along their journey,” Sparks said.
The walk raised more than $30,000 for services that support Comal County families who have children with special medical needs.
Earlier in the week, Comal County welcomed families to the courthouse for a proclamation declaring April Autism Awareness Month.
The New Braunfels High School Unicorn and Canyon High School Cougar mascots joined the commemoration.
Sharon Carlson, Any Baby Can board member and local mother of a child who has autism, said she was thankful for the annual event and the county proclamation.
“It is so important to our community to have all of our children know that they are supported,” Carlson said.
The Comal County Courthouse bell tower lights were tinted blue over the weekend in honor of Autism Awareness Day.
