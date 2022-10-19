The techno beat of the ’80s classic “Maniac” set the mood as Clifton Wilson stepped on stage in a dirndl and a pair of shiny red pumps and mimicked the infamous dance from “Flashdance.”
The crowd went wild as he tip-toed his way down the runway, surrounded by people raining down money on the amateur performer, who completed his routine by paying homage to the character being doused with water.
Wilson was one of 19 contestants who bravely put on heels to raise money for the Crisis Center of Comal County (CCCC) through the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser.
“They put themselves out there to make it publicly known that they support the Crisis Center of Comal County, and their willingness to put themselves in the shoes of another, taking stock of just how uncomfortable life could be for somebody else,” said Tiffany Mayne with KGNB Radio.
After rescheduling the event, which was canceled due to inclement weather, the fundraiser at Krause’s Cafe Tuesday evening raked in over $200,000 through donations, auctions and the contestants who fundraised up until the end of the runway show.
One of the largest contributions to CCCC was made by auctioning a private Randy Rogers Band concert that went for $19,000, and that amount was matched by the Randy Rogers Family Foundation.
Money the event raised will go toward helping the nonprofit, which works with victims and families of domestic abuse and sexual assault, by furnishing its new facility after losing its shelter to a fire earlier this year.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes serves as CCCC’s biggest fundraiser of the year and was created by Mayne and the radio station five years ago.
The idea was to put on an event where contestants would don a pair of heels and a T-shirt to walk for a charitable cause, and added the runway component to introduce contestants.
Mayne never expected contestants would go the extra mile by competing in outlandish costumes — they did that on their own.
“The first year when a couple of people showed up in a costume I was shocked and I was pleasantly surprised,” Mayne said. “I thought, ‘Wow, you guys are really taking this seriously.’ Then it just catches on and so then the next year and the next year people want to one-up each other and outdo them.”
This year’s fundraiser brought out an array of creative characters, who strutted their stuff on the runway to a song of their choice, energizing the crowd to earn those last few donations.
Characters ranged from Tarzan, who rocked an animal print dress, and a lover of Shiner Beer with the gear to match and a rubber duck around his waist, to Rosie the Riveter swinging a wrench and an ’80s glam rocker sporting makeup and shoulder pads.
Heel-wearers carried an assortment of props that added to their performances such as Patrick Carreon, who used a walker to take on his senior citizen persona.
Wearing a pale blue nightgown, curly gray wig and glasses, Carreon exaggerated difficulty getting down the runway, taking a few breaths along the way while Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the U.S.A.” played before throwing down his walker and jumping around the stage.
“It was an awesome event and truly the most fun I’ve had all year,” Carreon said. “It was so much fun (fundraising), and you know, I (sometimes) forget how generous our community is and it was so cool (reaching out to businesses).”
Tapping into his Texas roots — albeit in heels — New Braunfels Jaycees Vice President Cordell Bunch went full cowboy in shorts, fringed chaps and a western shirt — with an unexpected surprise underneath.
While Bunch walked down the runway with spurs around his bare ankles to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” he ripped his shirt off revealing a T-shirt resembling a bare human chest and thrust plastic guns into the air.
“I figured if we’re gonna do this, you might as well go all out, and the further you could take it, I think the more money that you end up raising,” Bunch said.
As someone who does a lot for the community, Bunch really wanted to give back to an organization that does a lot for those in need.
“I decided to do it … just to kind of help (them) carry out their mission,” Bunch said. “This is an awesome organization that does so much for so many, and literally, at the worst time in their life.”
When it was time to take their positions at the start line, the contestants showed signs of heel-induced fatigue but were in high spirits as they raced in front of a cheering audience.
This year’s event was the most successful Walk a Mile in Her Shoes to date and raised nearly $100,000 more than the previous years combined, according to Mayne.
CCCC and the radio station look forward to raising even more next year as the event continues to grow.
