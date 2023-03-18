W James McNair

James McNair, 72, of Canyon Lake, TX, passed away from cancer on February 16th, 2023. He was born on September 4th, 1950 in Flint, Michigan.
James attended college at Cal State Fullerton, California and majored in Business / Law.
James spent 45 years in the Floor Covering Industry. Importing, Marketing & Distribution of Specialized Monolithic PVC Systems for Commercial uses in the U.S. and Canada. He served as the President of Wellington international, Vice President of Sealflex Industries and President of Duration Building.
James enjoyed riding his motorcycle through the Hill Country since 1993 and had many longtime friends that he enjoyed visiting. He was also known to be a ruthless pool player. Being part Cherokee Indian and Scottish descent, he was very proud and had the Scottish kilt and full gear. He is grateful and wanted to acknowledge his longtime friends for 30+ years, Robert Calvert and Joe Parry, both of Canyon Lake, TX. James said, “God Bless Robert & Joe and that he will save them a shot of Tequila in the heavens above.”
James was the eldest of three children and spent a lot of time when growing up with his beloved grandparents James L. Wichert and Edna Vaker Wichert. James is predeceased not only by his above grandparents but, also by his mother, Joanne Wichert Correll and his younger brother Jeferey Wichert Correll.
James is survived by his younger sister Dianne Baker McNair of Florida and three son’s, Rory James McNair, Shea Patrick McNair and Kyle Francis McNair all of Huntington Beach, CA.
