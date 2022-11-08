Opponents of a proposed 1,500-acre quarry between New Braunfels and Bulverde on Monday filed motions requesting a rehearing by the full Texas Third Court of Appeals.
The filing follows a September decision by a smaller, three-judge panel of the court, reversing a district court’s ruling to strip the air permit from Alabama-based Vulcan Materials for its proposed quarry, which restored the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality-issued permit to Alabama-based Vulcan Materials.
Vulcan’s proposed open-pit limestone mining operation near State Highway 46 and Farm-to-Market Road 3009 in central Comal County would stretch nearly three miles of the environmentally sensitive Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone, which serves as a water source for New Braunfels and other south central Texas cities.
Opponents have expressed concerns about air pollution, water supply and quality, truck traffic, destruction of caves, and decreased property values that could result from the location of the heavy industrial facility.
The Sept. 29 opinion, authored by retired judge J. Woodfin Jones, who was sitting “by assignment” and not one of the current six elected judges on the Third Court of Appeals, stated that expected contamination levels — which opponents said is based on out-of-date 2017 modeling data submitted by Vulcan — are so low that no further investigation is needed.
In motions for a hearing by the full court, opponents led by Friends of Dry Comal Creek, Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry and Preserve Our Hill Country Environment assert that the standard of review applied by the panel is dramatically out of step with other decisions made by the court and that the exemption TCEQ gave Vulcan from health and safety analysis was based on an unreasonable application of extra-regulatory TCEQ policies.
That motion also asserts that emissions from additional on-site sources, plus other emission sources within 10 miles, should have been considered but were not.
Another motion for rehearing takes to task what opponents deem a “trade secret” claim used by Vulcan to hide sampling data from the public and was brushed aside in the court’s opinion, resulting in what the motion states is “the pinnacle of a denial of due process and an abuse of discretion.”
David Drewa, director of communications for Stop 3009 Vulcan Quarry and Preserve Our Hill Country Environment, in response to the panel’s September opinion, said that the court “showed no regard for relevant legal issues raised by Texans living and working in the area, and essentially concluded: Vulcan’s claims seem fine, and we trust them; no need to verify—or even see—the underlying data.”
Quarry opponents also include an alliance of Comal County residents, concerned community groups and organizations such as Comal ISD and Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance.
The group said they expect a decision on the rehearing request within the next several weeks.
Vulcan Materials did not respond to the Herald-Zeitung’s request for comment before press time Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.