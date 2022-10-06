In only a few short weeks Comal County residents will start making their way to the polls, but before voters can cast their ballots they need to make sure they’re registered.
As the state moves toward midterm elections, the Comal County Elections Office is encouraging everyone to vote and reminding residents to register by the Tuesday, Oct. 11 deadline.
“Every election is important — it doesn’t matter whether we’re voting on the governor and the US representatives, or we’re voting on a proposition — every election is important,” Comal County Elections Coordinator Cynthia Jaqua said. “That’s how (citizens) voice their opinion on how things should be in the United States and in Texas.”
Those interested in registering to vote can access a registration form online at https://vrapp.sos.state.tx.us/index.asp.
Applications for voter registration should be signed and postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 11 or dropped off at the Comal County Election Center located at 396 N. Seguin Ave.
The office will be open on Friday, Oct. 7 and Monday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As per state law, voting registration can not be performed online, and those looking to register should make preparations as early as possible.
With important state government offices such as Texas governor and district state representatives on the ballot, this is the time to check on voting registration status and update addresses to ensure voting eligibility.
To verify voting registration status visit https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do, and to update an address go online to https://txapps.texas.gov/tolapp/sos/SOSACManager?utm_source=child_voter&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=texasgov.
When the polls open for early voting on Monday, Oct. 24, voters are required to show a valid form of photo identification to vote in accordance with state law.
Voters can present one of seven forms of photo ID such as a Texas drivers license or identification card, a passport, or a military ID. In the absence of a valid form of photo ID, voters may be able to present a supporting form of identification such as a utility bill, paycheck or bank statement.
For a full list of acceptable forms of identification log on to https://www.votetexas.gov/voting/need-id.html.
In-person early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and runs through Friday, Nov. 4.
Voters can also cast their ballot by mail by filling out a request form available online at https://www.co.comal.tx.us/Vote/Ballot%20by%20Mail%20Application.pdf. The last day to turn in a ballot by mail application is Friday, Oct. 28, and all mail-in ballots should be submitted by Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
