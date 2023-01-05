I was pondering why I rarely make New Year’s resolutions and, when I do make them, why they are so hard to keep. I concluded that such resolutions are, by definition, very self-centered. They are almost always focused on actions I should take or changes I should make to improve myself or my personal life circumstances, e.g., lose weight, get more sleep or exercise, eat more fruits and vegetables, spend more time reading books and less time on the Internet, etc.
While those are certainly worthwhile initiatives, I’ve found that commitments like these are super easy for me to break because, for the most part, I’m the only one harmed when I break them. On the other hand, I’m much more likely to keep commitments I make to others, if only to avoid the embarrassment that comes with failing to keep my word. After all, who wants to be a disappointment to others?
That is why, in 2023, I’m not resolving to change my own life. Rather, I’m resolving to help make a real difference in the lives of others, especially those who find themselves, through no fault of their own, in very challenging and even life-threatening situations. If you’re like me and struggle with keeping resolutions, you may also wish to try a resolution that is focused, not on yourself, but on other members of our human family.
I’ve found several such opportunities to make a tangible difference in the lives of others through The Vulnerable People Project.
During the 2021-2022 winter, the VPP supplied coal (fuel) for heat and food for 35,000 Afghan families, ensuring their survival through the harsh Afghan winter. This winter, with 50% of Afghans experiencing extreme hunger, the VPP is again making a huge positive difference in their lives with its Coal for Christmas initiative.
Through its Room at the Inn program, the VPP is ensuring that Christians, Hasaras, and other minority refugees from Afghanistan can remain in temporary “safe houses” in neighboring countries until better arrangements can be made. For them, deportation back to Afghanistan means certain death.
In the Ukraine, the VPP continues to deliver food and medicine to Ukrainians who are too elderly or sick to evacuate. The VPP partnered with a religious order of sisters to purchase five, used vans and trucks to facilitate these deliveries, making a huge difference for over 10,000 families.
In China, the VPP continues to advocate for the three million Uyghurs who’ve been imprisoned by the Chinese Communist Party, and recently launched a campaign to determine the whereabouts and obtain the release of seven Catholic Bishops who have, like many in China, simply disappeared.
Jason Jones is the founder and CEO of the Vulnerable People Project. He will be in New Braunfels to speak about the above programs and many other initiatives that make a real difference in the lives of people at risk. Resolve to attend and learn more: 7 p.m., Jan. 15, 2023, Columbus Club Hall, 111 Landa Street.
When it comes to making a difference in the lives of others, Quaker missionary Etienne de Grellet may have said it best with these words: “I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being; let me do it now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.”
Now that’s a truly worthwhile resolution!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.