Volunteer cleanup crews are sought for the sixth edition of the Dos Rios Watershed Cleanup Event slated for Saturday.
The event will take place rain or shine. In general, no pre-registration is necessary for this event.
Participants can sign in between 9 a.m. and noon at the Headwaters at the Comal, located at 333 E. Klingemann St., select their cleanup site and grab their cleanup supplies, breakfast and participation gift before heading out.
Cleanup locations can include city parks, greenspaces, roadside areas or other areas throughout New Braunfels.
Each cleanup location will have designated dumpsters or areas for the placement of collected trash. City staff members will then collect the bags of litter that have been gathered and ensure that they are disposed of properly.
“This is a fun opportunity to get out of the house, bond with your family and friends, and help keep our rivers and waterways clean and clear of trash,” said Amy Niles, the city’s river operations manager. “It’s also a great opportunity for anyone needing community service hours. It’s important that we care for our natural resources, and we encourage the community to come out and work together to help protect and preserve our local waterways.”
Participants are advised to wear long pants and close-toed shoes for safety during the cleanup. Also, bring any sunscreen, bug spray and additional drinks and snacks needed during the cleanup event.
Since 2017, about 690 volunteers have helped to collect more than 6,400 pounds of litter in and around local rivers and creeks as part of the Dos Rios Watershed Cleanup events.
This year’s event is being coordinated by the city of New Braunfels and the Headwaters at the Comal and is sponsored by Cemex, HEB, Co-Pilot Creative, Leapfrog Productions, Comal Iron and Metals, Schlitterbahn, Rockin’ R, Texas Tubes and Chick-fil-A.
For additional information, call 830-221-4651 or visit www.newbraunfels.gov/dosrios.
