Ron Friesenhahn was a giant in a community now saddened by his sudden departure.
Friesenhahn, longtime attorney, sports broadcaster and man of all seasons, died unexpectedly July 16 at the age of 67. Despite being diagnosed with polio at the age of 6½ months, he achieved great things and left a lasting legacy in New Braunfels.
“He was a great brother who was an inspiration to us all,” said sister Gloria Christmas, who is grieving along with older brother Leroy Friesenhahn and his mother, Evelyn Friesenhahn. “He was witty and never backed down from a challenge.”
Family, friends and colleagues remembered Friesenhahn for his ability to overcome his physical obstacles with a sharp mind and piercing wit that often left others doing a double take.
“He was a lawyer, but I didn’t hold that against him,” Leroy joked.
Another lawyer, Bruce Boyer, was perhaps Friesenhahn’s best friend, and one of the many who had stories to tell.
“I’m pretty torn up about it,” said Boyer, former New Braunfels mayor and now district court judge who worked with Friesenhahn as novice attorneys under Bennie Bock II and later shared office space and called high school football games on KGNB radio.
“Most people, when they talk about pillars of the community, they talk about politicians or others, but it was something he was never interested in hearing,” Boyer said. “He was just a treasure, frankly. Not everybody was aware of all of the things he did to contribute to this community.”
Despite his indifference to accolades, Friesenhahn received many awards for his large body of community work — often unnoticed — as a committee member and/or board officer with New Braunfels Safe City Commission, New Braunfels-Comal County Crime Stoppers, Community Service Center, Red Cross, McKenna Hospital, and other organizations.
He was named an Unsung Hero by the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung in 1995 and in 2001, Friesenhahn joined others as recipients of the Silver Unicorn Award, given to those rendering outstanding volunteer service to New Braunfels ISD.
Friesenhahn received the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce’s 2010 Besserung Award, annually bestowed to individuals making significant contributions to the community but also known as the city’s unofficial Outstanding Citizen Award.
“This award is quite an honor,” Friesenhahn said when accepting the award during the Chamber’s annual banquet in January 2011. “It was as much of a shock as a shock can be. It’s wonderful to know the community appreciates the small efforts I’ve given forth.
“I am at a loss for something to say …Tomorrow morning I am going to get up at 5 a.m. to do my radio show, as always.”
Michael Meek, former Chamber president, said he met Friesenhahn after he began doing radio shows for KGNB-KNBT in 1979.
“He always reminded me that no matter what happens to you in life — and he had his challenges — he always made lemonade out of lemons,” Meek said. “He was larger than life.
“You couldn’t feel sorry for yourself with the minor things we think are problems when you see what Ron dealt with — and prevailed. And he prevailed without complaints — you never heard one from him.”
Friesenhahn began calling play-by-play for Unicorn football games in 1986, and later hosted a televised sports show on New Braunfels ISD’s cable channel.
“He was the Voice of the Unicorns,” said Jim Streety, former New Braunfels High School football coach and the district’s current athletic director, who had worked with Friesenhahn since the early 1980s. “He never complained or had a bad word about others he was always upbeat and got his work done.”
During the 25th anniversary of Comal Crime Stoppers in December 2011, Friesenhahn reflected on the organization he had been with since its inception in 1986. Friesenhahn said organizers tried to incorporate people from a broad spectrum of lifestyles.
“They had attorneys, bankers, business people, people from Garden Ridge, Canyon Lake, New Braunfels, the clergy,” he said of the organization’s make-up, which he said made it a success.
“Other than actually being a police officer, it seemed the next best thing to help solve crimes and, in a manner of speaking, to help prevent crimes,” he said. “Anything you can do to make the community better, I think is a good thing.”
Love for family, helping others, and his beloved red 1979 Corvette, were what Friesenhahn will be remembered for, Boyer said.
“He never made an excuse and persevered through everything,” he said. “He was courageous and always thinking of other people. “You’d never know he had a handicap — I mean when we’d play golf, he couldn’t hit it very far but could putt like Tiger Woods.
“He never let anything get him down. And to me, that makes him a great hero.”
A visitation for Friesenhahn is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary and visitation continuing until 9 p.m. Sunday at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street in New Braunfels.
A funeral mass begins at 10 a.m. Monday at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N. Castell Avenue, with burial following at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 State Highway 46 in New Braunfels. Visitation with family will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
