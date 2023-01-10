Virginia M. Foxworth-Smith, age 95, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Virginia was born in Moulton, Texas and grew up in Komensky, Texas where she graduated at the age of 16 as Valedictorian.
After meeting her first husband on a bus trip to Galveston, she and Woodrow (Jack) Foxworth were married on March 3, 1946. Together they raised their four children until his death in 1986. In 1996, Virginia married her second husband, Hugh (Smitty) Smith and gained two stepchildren. They enjoyed almost eleven years of happiness until his death in 2007.
Virginia worked as a bookkeeper at Manor Care Nursing Home in Texas City, TX until she retired in 1983. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family. She felt a special bond with all her nieces and nephews, as well as her own children, stepchildren, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends she treated as family. She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and reading. She especially loved visiting in the mountains where she said she felt closest to heaven and saw the majestic beauty of God’s work.
Virginia is survived by her sons, William (Bill) Foxworth and wife Karen, Michael (Mike) Foxworth and wife Patsy; daughters, Jacquelyn (Jackie) Anselmo and husband Roy, Phyllis (Phyl) Nielsen and husband Gary; stepson, William (Bill) Smith and wife Martha; stepdaughter, Susan (Sue) Rose; grandchildren, Angela Bauer and husband Gene, Tanya Foxworth Ming, Elizabeth (Liz) Weaver and husband Levi, Erik Nielsen and wife Lauren, Briana Foxworth; great grandchildren, Ethen Ming, Lydia Bowie and husband Brent, Lilly Ming, Alyssa Bauer, Kinsley Weaver and great great grandchild, Wyatt Bowie.
Virginia is predeceased by her husband, Woodrow (Jack) Foxworth; husband, Hugh (Smitty) Smith; father, William H. J. Wenske; mother, Mary A. Breitschopf Wenske; sisters, Irene Gillespie, Della Berger, Natalie Vollentine and brothers, Erwin Wenske and Elo Wenske.
The family would like to extend a special thank you and heartfelt gratitude to the staff at EdenHill Communities Assisted Living and Hospice Staff, for the unconditional care, compassion and love shown to our Mother. To Beth Schulte-Harder who has been our support, our good Samaritan, our guardian angel and invaluable friend through the hardest moments over the last several months. To Father Octavio Muguerza, Father Eddie Winkler and Chaplain Sarah Currie who have been our source of guidance, comfort and helped pave the road as Mom transitioned to her new home with our Lord and Savior. We will forever remember the kindness shown to our family from these people who, in the words of our Mother, “are earning their crown in heaven”.
In lieu of flowers, EdenHill Communities, Inc. FBO Benevolence Fund, 631 Lakeview Blvd, New Braunfels, TX 78130 or to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
A public visitation and viewing for Virginia will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A holy rosary will occur Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A holy mass will occur Friday, January 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A committal service will occur Monday, January 23, 2023 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78209.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Smith family.
