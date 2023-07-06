Canyon Lake High School will have a new face walking through its halls this upcoming school year.
In June, the school announced Daniella Villarreal would take over the reins as the Hawks’ new head volleyball coach.
Villarreal, a local product and New Braunfels High School graduate, was a libero on the Unicorns’ volleyball team. She was a three-time first team all-district selection and helped lead the squad to a state final in 2012.
She played Division I volleyball at UTSA and was a member of the Roadrunners’ 2013 and 2014 Conference USA championship teams.
Now she is taking on her first head coaching job after leaving Clark High School in San Antonio, where she was involved with the freshman, junior varsity and varsity squads for four years. A month into the new gig, she has blended in well at Canyon Lake.
“It’s been awesome,” Villarreal said. “Now I have control on what type of culture or environment I want to instill and what type of philosophy or volleyball system that I want to run, and just use everything that I’ve learned as a player and a coach.”
Villarreal acknowledges that her success as a player brings a certain amount of cachet. Still, she believes her credibility as a coach comes from navigating through adverse situations in her career.
“I’ve been on successful teams, but individually, I know what it feels like to be a starter and then lose that spot, be on the bench, and then know what it takes to go from the bench to earning that spot back,” she said. “That’s the credibility… With my players, whenever they’re struggling, I can come to them like, ‘Hey, I’ve been in your position before. I know how this feels. This is how I tried to attack the challenge whenever I was in your position,’ or ‘This is what helped me.’ [At the time], I did not appreciate any of those moments, but as I look back now, as a coach, I’m really grateful for them because I learned a lot.”
She hopes to provide that same knowledge to her players, hoping to build a new foundation for the Hawks, who have struggled over the past few years, failing to make the postseason since 2019.
Aware of the opportunity and eager to build team chemistry, Villarreal’s goal in her inaugural season is to be a contender in District 27-4A.
“I want [my team] to be a competitive district contender,” she said. “It’s easier said than done because this is a really tough district that Canyon Lake is in. For me, it’s really exciting. That’s high-level volleyball, and I’d love to be part of that.”
Canyon Lake’s season will start in August, but until then, it will run a youth volleyball camp for fourth to sixth graders and seventh to ninth graders from July 24-26.
Those interested in registering can do so at https://brushfire.com/comal-isd/clhs-summer-camps/553135.
