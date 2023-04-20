I fell in love with New Braunfels the moment we moved here in 1976. Instantly, I knew I wanted to raise my family here. Why? Because the entire community — everyone I met — exemplified community spirit, cultural history and heritage, benevolent giving, and the want and need to improve our town.
I loved teaching at New Braunfels High School for over 32 years. Now I constantly see and talk to ex-students at the grocery store, at church, at the bank, in restaurants, among parade watchers, at school programs, in the library, at car washes, in shops, on the street. Even the young man in my senior English class who asked about cutting my grass way back in the ’80s is still cutting my grass! This is one of the blessings of teaching! I will always love New Braunfels!
I have also seen changes in this town I love. A population of approximately 18,000 in 1976 has now grown to over 100,000 in 2023. Our citizens, however, are still the same people who have community spirit, cultural history and heritage, benevolent giving, and the want and need to improve our town. That’s why we need the southeast branch of the New Braunfels Public Library; that’s why we need to vote!
As New Braunfels has grown, the area east of I-35 has exploded. I guesstimate that about 25% of our citizens live there now. The new high school as well as the middle school and elementary schools will bring more families who will need a great community library. The proposed Southeast Branch Library (approximately 23,250 sq. ft.) will be within the walking distance of eight schools — six public and two private. As convenient as that will be, the proposed Southeast Branch Library will provide books and so many other services: ample space for neighborhood meetings, book clubs, classes, lectures, programs; study rooms; technology for research, career assistance, multiple databases, help with devices, available Wi-Fi, computer and printer operations; toddler and after-school programs (including emphasis on the STEAM program taught in our schools); community garden and enrichment programs; and, of course, more books and digital items.
(Did you know that if our library doesn’t have what you want, our librarians can usually get it?)
The plans for the Southeast Branch Library, which were designed by award-winning Maureen Arndt, who also designed the Seguin Public Library, also include a lobby with 24-hour access for holds, pickups, and Wi-Fi. As everyone knows, libraries are about so much more than books! And, this new library will not increase the tax rate. Library services are free!
Please vote on May 6 (early voting begins April 24). Every vote counts! Please vote for 2023 Prop C. New Braunfels does need another library!
