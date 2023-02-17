More than 80 widows gathered in New Braunfels on Feb. 11 for a special Valentine’s Tea Party.
Audrea “Audie” Gibson with Seeds of Love Outreach wanted to support local widows during a holiday that may be hard for them to celebrate.
Each woman received a red rose and a special hat to wear during the tea.
“I feel like all the women met someone new and were able to not feel alone,” Gibson said. “It helps them have community in their grief, no matter what stage they’re in.”
The local Edelweiss Kinderchor and a jazz band performed for the women.
The women drank tea and received handmade Valentines.
Seeds of Love worked with Beauty from Ashes to host the event at the First Protestant Church of New Braunfels.
Lori Bohning, who founded Beauty from Ashes after her husband died of cancer, said that the groups hope to turn the new event into an annual tradition.
Groups donated prizes and services like professional photography for the event.
“I am absolutely overwhelmed by the community support,” Bohning said. “I didn’t even know how much love there was in this community for widows.”
