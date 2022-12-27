Uwe’s Bakery & Deli was not only in the business of selling baked goods, but memories as well.
Husband and wife Uwe and Heather Theis started Uwe’s Bakery in 2015. The opening came right after selling their previous establishment, Fork and Spoon Patio Café.
“We got married in 2013,” Heather said. “In 2014, we sold the Fork and Spoon because it was a bad relationship with the other business partner that he brought in, in 2013. And then together, he and I opened Uwe’s Bakery and Deli.”
According to Heather, Uwe’s is the only German bakery in town. Although some might point to Neagelin’s Bakery as another German bakery in the city, Heather said they will send customers to Uwe’s if they are looking for more traditional German bread.
After all, Heather said that Uwe’s target audience is German expatriates, those who were stationed in Germany and mature adults.
“We like to say that we sell memories, because most of the time when expats or people who were in the military stationed in Germany come in, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is like being in a bakery in Germany,'" she said. "'It, like, takes me back to home.’"
Despite the popularity of Uwe’s, they shut their doors for the final time on Dec. 23.
The leading cause of the shutdown started with COVID-19. Heather credits the pandemic with the staff shortage at their bakery. This lack of staff led to Uwe’s closing their kitchen in June, which led to a loss of income.
This, in turn, led to changes in the pay of staff, who also faced mistreatment from guests.
Consequently, staff retention declined, and help from new hires came too late.
Even though Uwe’s Bakery & Deli has closed, this does not mean that their baked goods will become a memory.
Uwe and Heather also own Old World Bakery. Although this wholesale bakery may not be open to the general public, it will continue to serve wholesale customers.
“So our wholesale is still intact and will continue to remain open,” Heather said. “We have had booths at the farmers market since we opened, and we’ll maintain that booth as well. We also sell our breads in several grocery stores, and we will continue selling our products in those stores as well.”
In markets such as Granzin’s Market and Arlan’s Market, customers can find Uwe’s products under the name Uwe’s All-Natural. Additionally, the bakery’s goods will be back at the farmer’s market after the holidays, Jan. 7, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
