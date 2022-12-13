A New Braunfels post office might soon have a new name following a bill passed in the U.S. House that would change the name to honor former U.S. Ambassador and Senator Robert Charles Krueger.
If passed in the Senate and signed into law, the facility located at 651 Business Interstate Highway 35 North Suite 420 will be named “Bob Krueger Post Office” after the man who called New Braunfels home.
“This legislation provides a modest way for us to honor one who did so much in so many ways for so many,” U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) said. “My legislation will name this post office, in the heart of his community, just a block away from a twist and turn of the great Guadalupe River, after its great, late Bob Krueger. To honor his memory and make his rich legacy — his values, his grace, his kindness, his commitment to service — a part of our future.”
The late politician who passed away in May dedicated his life to making the world a better place through activism, community service and political leadership, leaving a lasting impact on the lives he touched.
During his illustrious career Krueger served diplomatic postings in East Central Africa while bringing awareness to the horror of genocide, and held political offices in U.S. Congress and Texas railroad commissioner.
“Throughout all his types of service, whether he was driving a pickup truck around West Texas or an armored vehicle in Burundi on a diplomatic mission, he always was driven by the same values, same faith, and the same guiding light: his family,” a press release from Doggett’s office said.
His family continues his legacy by bringing attention to genocide, and working toward attaining freedom and justice for victims.
