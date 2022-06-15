A proposed sale of Union Pacific Railroad property in downtown New Braunfels is one step closer to reality after New Braunfels City Council members on Monday approved items associated with the land sale and the railroad company’s potential office relocation to Corbyn Yard in unincorporated Comal County.
Council members approved a memorandum of understanding with Union Pacific that formally begins the process for the city to acquire the railroad’s downtown property.
The proposed 3.6-acre acquisition, identified in the South Castell Area Master Plan for development potential, comprises three parcels divided by Garden and Coll streets.
The largest parcel is about 2.1 acres and sits across from the Civic/Convention Center behind the current city parking lot.
A 0.82-acre site is directly behind the city’s building and related facilities further south along Castell Avenue.
The third parcel is about seven-tenths of an acre, where a portion of Hill Avenue is located. The total acquisition cost for the cumulative 3.6 acres is about $1.5 million.
City Manager Robert Camareno said the agreement had been a long time coming, as the city and Union Pacific began negotiations on a memorandum to acquire the downtown site in early 2020.
“It certainly has been a long time in negotiations and discussions with UP, but we’re certainly excited about the path we’re going in,” Camareno said. “Assuming that we find no issues when we do the feasibility study and due diligence, this will be, I think, something that will be a catalyst for moving forward with the South Castell Master Plan.”
The memorandum would also allow the railroad’s existing operations and office to relocate from downtown New Braunfels to a location in the unincorporated area of Comal County.
With the approval of the project expenditure of up to $2.18 million on April 11, council members approved the funding recommendation from the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation to allow the city to enter the memorandum and a series of separate reimbursement agreements.
Council members approved a $25,000 reimbursement agreement with Union Pacific for legal costs and expenses related to the railroad’s office relocation and construction of the Corbyn Yard facility on railroad-owned land.
Members then adopted a $409,315 preliminary engineering agreement which provides for reimbursement of the predevelopment, preliminary engineering review, utility location and design review and due diligence costs associated with the proposed office relocation.
Union Pacific’s obligation to sell the downtown property is contingent upon the city constructing a new office building and other facilities at Corbyn Yard.
In addition to the steps to acquire the property, the city also agrees to perform a study to understand how traffic demands arising from new development on the site would impact the railroad crossing at Coll Street.
The city also agrees to study a series of existing railroad crossings for safety improvements.
The memorandum expires five years after the execution date if the parties have not closed on the downtown property by the deadline.
The city adopted the South Castell Area Master Plan in 2018 after two years of planning and public engagement. The master plan analyzed the site’s development potential and sought public feedback on potential solutions. It forms the basis for an anticipated solicitation of development proposals once the city can relocate its current operations at the South Castell site.
The master plan studied and anticipated the future incorporation of Union Pacific property into the overall development vision.
The plan outlines the vision for the redevelopment of city-owned property located on South Castell Avenue between Coll and Jahn Streets and includes planning concepts for upgrades to the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center and the development of future hotel, retail, multi-family, and office uses centered around the intersection of South Castell Avenue and Garden Street, as well as concepts for streetscape improvements.
Council member Shane Hines was absent from the meeting.
