After qualifying last season, New Braunfels boys cross country has again advanced to the UIL Class 6A state meet.
“We are excited,” head coach Lee Datesman said. “They’ve earned it. It’s a good group of guys… they really do like each other, and they really do run for each other.”
This is the first time the Unicorns have sent a team to state in back-to-back seasons.
At the regional meet on Oct. 24, the Unicorns got third place. Ethan Stutts led the team in 13th place, followed by Connor Rocha in 24th.
Dillon Gormley placed 39th, Talmage Powell was 40th and Noah Velasquez was 43rd.
Although the challenge will be strong at state, Datesman wants his team to put their best foot forward, hoping to be in the top 10 for the first time in program history.
“They have to maximize their ability out there,” Datesman said. “They have to run the right race, meaning a great race. There’s a chance it could happen.”
The state meet will be from Nov. 4-5 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. The 6A boys will compete at 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
Wolves advance to first state meet
SAN ANTONIO — In only its third season in existence, Davenport cross country’s boys team and its lone female runner, Maddie Reagan, qualified for the UIL Class 4A state meet.
“It’s huge for our kids and for our school,” head coach Michael Burgess said. “We’ve got long-term goals to build something special here. We got some places a little faster than maybe we expected, but that’s a good thing.”
At regionals on Oct. 24, the boys finished in fourth place, making the Wolves the last team to advance to state. Eli Guerra led the Davenport boys, finishing in seventh (17:05.24). Reagan placed ninth (12:16.49) on the girls’ side.
Having advanced to state last season, Reagan is the only Davenport runner to accomplish the feat twice.
“Maddie is an incredibly hard worker,” Burgess said. “She knows what she wants to accomplish, and we try to make sure she gets to the starting line with an opportunity to do exactly that.”
The state meet will run from Nov. 4-5 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock. The 4A girls compete at 8:30 a.m., and the 4A boys are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.