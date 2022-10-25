In its penultimate district match of the season on Friday against San Marcos, New Braunfels won the District 27-6A title.
The 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-21) sweep gives the Unicorns (27-17 overall) an 8-1 district record, one match better than runner-up Steele.
Senior outside hitter Ella Vajdos led the way against the Lady Rattlers with a team-high 11 kills and also had nine digs and an ace.
Senior setter Randi Rush and senior outside hitter Riley Scott each had eight kills, followed by junior middle blocker Maddie O’Gorman with six.
Junior defensive special Sofia Bendele led the squad with two aces, and junior setter Blaise House had 34 assists.
Defensively, O’Gorman had four blocks, seconded by Rush with two. Junior defensive specialist Evyn Clark had 16 digs, followed by Bendele with nine and House with eight.
The Unicorns will now turn their attention to the UIL playoffs, which will start on Monday, Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.