By Sumit Nagar
The Herald-Zeitung
CORPUS CHRISTI — Over the weekend, New Braunfels boys basketball won the Corpus Christi Coaches Association tournament championship.
After advancing past pool play into the Gold Bracket on Thursday, the Unicorns defeated three teams: Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (76-53), Rockport Fulton (68-34) and San Antonio Brackenridge (81-69) on Friday and Saturday for the title.
The five victories give the Unicorns a 9-1 record, continuing their eight-game win streak.
The Unicorns faced Veterans Memorial in the quarterfinals on Friday, outscoring them in three of four quarters.
Junior point guard Khris Cole led the team with 12 points, followed by senior point guard JakeRyan Villarreal and junior power forward Declan Keefe with 10 points each.
Junior shooting guard Lance Beeghley and senior Jacob Redding each finished with eight points. Junior forward Jayson Schwarz, senior shooting guard Carter Lewis and senior center Edward Harrell each had six points.
In the semifinals, the Unicorns held the Pirates to single digits in three of four quarters, including a dominant 24-8 third quarter.
Harrell led New Braunfels with 17 points. Schwarz and Villarreal each had seven points, followed by junior point guard Daemyn Cortez with six points.
In the finals, the Unicorns outlasted Brackenridge, holding onto slim leads before pulling away in the third quarter, outscoring their opponent 22-13 in the period.
Five Unicorns finished in double figures. Harrell and senior small forward Luke Alley each had a team-high 14 points.
Redding and Schwarz each had 13 points. Senior shooting guard Kasen Kreusler had 10 points.
The Unicorns will play Southwest Legacy at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Van Ormy.
