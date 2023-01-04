SAN ANTONIO — In one of its final non-district contests, the New Braunfels boys basketball team defeated Cornerstone Christian in an 82-35 blowout Tuesday.
The Unicorns’ dominant offense came out in full force as they scored 80 or more points for the sixth time this season, shooting seven 3-pointers. They currently sport a 20-2 record, having won their last seven.
While the Unicorns’ offense was on fire, the Warriors’ was ice cold, as they scored single digits in three quarters and shot 31% (16-51 FG) from the field.
The Unicorns took over the contest in the first quarter going up 31-8 at the end of the period. Senior shooting guard Kasen Kreusler made a trio of 3-pointers in that span.
They kept piling on with multiple buckets from junior shooting guard Lance Beeghley, senior center Edward Harrell and senior shooting guard Carter Lewis. At halftime, New Braunfels led 56-19.
With the contest all but over, the Unicorns held on for the win, outscoring the Warriors 26-16 in the second half.
Four Unicorns scored in double figures on the evening: Kreusler finished with a game-high 16 points on the year, followed by Beeghley with 14, Harrell with 11 and Lewis with 10.
The Unicorns will play their penultimate non-district contest against St. Michael’s at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at New Braunfels High School’s Competition Gym.
Cougars fall to Pieper 58-55
After falling to Boerne-Champion last week, Canyon boy’s basketball continued its challenging start to district play, losing to Pieper in a tight 58-55 contest Tuesday night.
The loss brings the Cougars to a 6-17 overall record with an 0-2 record in District 26-5A.
The Cougars will head on the road to play Smithson Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Smithson Valley’s Main Gym in Spring Branch.
