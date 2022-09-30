New Braunfels volleyball defeated Clemens 3-1 on Friday night for its fifth straight victory.
The 25-13, 24-26, 25-22, 26-24 win also gives the Unicorns (22-16 overall, 3-0 in district) their third district win of the season.
“It’s always hard to play teams over and over and be successful,” head coach Kate Zora said. “They’ve given us a great game every single time.”
Both squads started the match neck-and-neck as the Unicorns led 9-7 in the first set. New Braunfels quickly took it away as the team went on an 8-1 run, increasing the lead to 17-8.
The Unicorns took the first set, 25-13.
Down a 0-1, the Buffaloes took control midway through the second set.
Behind 13-12, Clemens went on a 7-1 surge, taking the lead 19-14.
New Braunfels did make its way back with a 7-2 run — setting up set point at 24-23 — but dropped three straight points to lose the set 26-24.
The Unicorns took the reins in the third set, holding on to the lead for the entire game. With New Braunfels up 21-15, the Buffaloes scored five unanswered points, cutting the lead to 21-20, but the Unicorns held on, 25-22.
With the Unicorns up 2-1, the fourth set proved to be the most brutal battle of the contest, with eight lead changes.
The Buffaloes scored five straight points down 16-13 in the set, swinging the momentum on their side with an 18-16 lead.
The Unicorns finally stepped up while down 21-19 in the set’s final stretch. They went on a 7-3 run, winning the game 26-24, and getting the 3-1 match victory and their third district win.
“We’ve been talking about us playing our best game in September and October and November,” Zora said. “That’s really exciting for us to come and put all the puzzle pieces together.”
Senior setter Randi Rush led the Unicorns with 12 kills, followed by junior middle blocker Maddie O’Gorman and senior outside hitter Riley Scott with 11 each. Junior setter Blaise House had eight kills with a team-high hitting percentage (.471) and killing percentage (.471).
Ella Vajdos added seven kills.
The Unicorns performed well on the serve with 10 aces on the night.
O’Gorman led with four aces, seconded by junior defensive specialist Sofia Bendele with three.
House led the Unicorns with 47 assists, her second-most this season.
Defensively, Riley Scott, O’Gorman and sophomore middle blocker Bailey Scott each had two blocks. Junior defensive specialist Evyn Clark had a career-high 35 digs, followed by Junior Mia Hanz (13), Vajdos (11) and House (nine).
The Unicorns will face Clemens again on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on the road.
New Braunfels will travel to San Marcos to face the Rattlers at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
