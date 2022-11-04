In its final regular season contest, New Braunfels defeated Judson in a 40-14 blowout Friday night.
In their best defensive performance of the season, the Unicorns (7-3 overall, 4-1 in district) extinguished the Rockets’ offensive firepower by preventing big plays downfield, forcing check-downs and getting tackles for loss.
“I think they played lights out,” head coach Glenn Mangold said. “That’s three good games in a row for those guys, and they’re just gaining confidence each week. We’ll need that going forward.”
The unit provided quality field position for their offense, allowing them to take control early in the contest, as New Braunfels built a 23-0 lead in the first half.
The first of those scores came on the Unicorns’ first possession on a 26-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Leighton Adams to junior wide receiver Lance Beeghley midway through the first quarter.
The Unicorns followed with a 52-yard field goal by senior kicker Kade Wenzel to go up 10-0 at the end of the first.
In the second, junior running back Maddox Morkovsky took center stage, running four times for 38 yards, setting up a 12-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout Landon Marsh for a 16-0 lead.
Although the Rockets got down to the New Braunfels 35-yard line on the ensuing drive, the Unicorns' defense forced a turnover on downs.
The offense marched down the field for 65 yards, capped by another touchdown reception from Marsh to head into the half with a 23-0 lead.
While the first two quarters were a calm but one-sided affair, the start of the third quarter was wild, if not strange.
The Unicorns took the ball to start the half, but Adams was strip-sacked. The Rockets capitalized off the turnover, scoring a 4-yard touchdown and cutting into the lead, 23-7.
The Unicorns responded on the kickoff as senior wide receiver Vantz Mills ran back the return for a 98-yard touchdown.
On the following kickoff, Wenzel attempted a squib kick, which Judson muffed, and the Unicorns recovered. The celebration did not last long, as Morkovsky fumbled on the first play, and the Rockets recovered.
After the craziness died down, New Braunfels stopped a fake punt attempt, and the Unicorns scored on the next series to go up 37-7, as senior running back Mteule Pettes ran in a 16-yard touchdown midway through the third.
The defense kept causing Judson trouble in its final two possessions of the quarter, as senior linebacker Kaden Baerwald caught a pick — his third of the season — and senior defensive back Derek Rizk recovered a fumble.
The Unicorns brought their second unit out in the fourth quarter to run the clock out. Morkovsky got the bulk of the touches in the quarter, giving him his first game over 100-yards this season. His running in the final period set up a field goal near the end of the game.
“He came back from breaking his finger earlier in the year, and he started to get in his groove,” Mangold said. “He’s just got good vision running the ball, so we’re proud of him.”
Within the game's final two minutes, the Rockets got a long return on the kickoff, allowing them to grab a last-ditch touchdown, bringing the final score to 40-14.
The Unicorns will now turn their attention to the first round of the Class 6A UIL playoffs beginning Nov. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.