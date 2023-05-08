In the area round of the Class 6A softball playoffs, New Braunfels swept Vista Ridge in a best-of-three series, 2-0.
With the pair of wins, the Unicorns grab their first area title since 2011, advancing to the regional quarterfinals.
The team picked up an 11-7 win on Thursday before defeating the Rangers in a walk-off 6-5 victory Friday. They trailed midway through both contests.
In game one, the Unicorns were down 6-2 entering the fifth inning before responding with a two-RBI double from junior first base Grace Simons and a sac-bunt from senior center fielder Veronica Peitersen, cutting into the lead to 6-5.
They took the lead 7-6 and did not let it go in the top of the sixth with an RBI sac fly from junior pitcher Mackenzie Gaspard and an RBI triple from senior right fielder Lily Warren.
Warren went 4-5, hitting two triples, batting in two runs and scoring two. Simons was 3-4 with a game-high three RBIs, a double and a run. Junior second base Cerina Natal was 2-2 with two runs and two stolen bases.
Gaspard pitched a complete game with six strikeouts, allowing nine hits, seven runs (four earned) and two walks.
In game two, the Unicorns trailed 5-0, going into the bottom of the sixth. They cut the lead to 5-2 with an RBI double from sophomore shortstop Isabel Cruz and an RBI single from Simons.
Later in the frame, sophomore catcher Aubrey Myer hit an RBI single, bringing Simon home, and Peitersen advanced to third. As Vista Ridge’s pitcher Brooke Wells returned to the circle, Myer decided to try and steal second base slowly, baiting Wells’ attention and allowing Peitersen to steal home, diving under the catcher’s legs for the score.
Down 5-4 going into the bottom of the seventh, senior Milayna Candelaria scored on a passed ball, tying the game at 5-5. An RBI single from sophomore pitcher Mikayla Wilson gave the Unicorns the walk-off 6-5 win.
Wilson was 1-3 from the plate with an RBI. She picked up the save on the mound, pitching the final three innings without allowing a hit or run in the span while striking out two batters.
Warren was 2-4, hitting a double and scoring two runs. Myer was 1-3 with two RBIs. Cruz was 1-3 with an RBI, a double and a run.
The Unicorns will turn their attention to the regional quarterfinals, where they will play Austin Bowie starting Thursday, May 11 in Wimberley.
