After suffering back-to-back losses to San Marcos the week before, New Braunfels bounced back against Judson, defeating their opponent 17-1 Tuesday and 4-0 Friday night.
The pair of wins gives the Unicorns a 3-0 season sweep of the Rockets, having won their first matchup on March 7.
New Braunfels improves to 12-12-2 overall and 7-4 in district play. The team is in second place in District 27-6A standings, two games behind San Marcos.
The week’s first contest featured an impressive offensive showing as the Unicorns scored 11 runs in the first inning.
First baseman Cade Minus went 2-3, hitting a two-run home run, a double, four RBIs and scoring one run. Shortstop David Chandler was 3-3 with three RBIs and one run. Catcher Clayton Namken was 2-3 with two RBIs and a double. Center fielder Ryder Rutledge was 1-2 with three RBIs and three runs. Right fielder Luke Alley was 2-3, scoring two runs.
Pitcher Nathan Moore picked up the win, allowing three hits and one run while striking out six batters.
In the week’s final game, pitcher Luke Holt was 2-2, hitting two doubles and two RBIs. Namken was 1-3 with an RBI.
Holt got the win on the mound through five innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out eight batters.
The Unicorns will face Steele on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at Steele High School in Cibolo.
