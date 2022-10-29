SAN MARCOS — In its second-to-last regular season game of the season, New Braunfels defeated San Marcos 38-10 on Friday night.
Despite a roller coaster start to the season, the Unicorns (6-3 overall, 3-1 in district) have won three straight games, securing a playoff berth.
The contest was a tale of two halves. The first was filled with unfortunate blunders and poor offense from both teams, tying it at 10-10. The Unicorns took control in the second with their rushing attack, strong defense and two controversial fumble recoveries, allowing them to score 28 unanswered points.
New Braunfels started on the wrong foot early, as Rattlers senior running back Jaidyn Brown ran back the opening kick to the opposing 37-yard line, leading to a 30-yard field goal.
Down 3-0, New Braunfels junior quarterback Leighton Adams threw an interception on the drive’s third play. The Rattlers responded by throwing an interception on the next play to senior linebacker Kaden Baerwald.
Off the turnover, the Unicorns capitalized with a 28-yard field goal, tying the game at 3-3.
The Unicorns took the lead at 10-3 after they forced a fumble, resulting in a goal-line score from junior running back Tyree Johnson.
Later in the quarter, Adams threw another pick, allowing the Rattlers to score a 26-yard touchdown pass, tying the ballgame at 10-10 with 15 seconds in the half.
The contest’s sloppiness continued as San Marcos attempted an onside kick and recovered after a Unicorns player muffed the return. With only 12 seconds left, the Rattlers could not convert it to points.
New Braunfels came out stronger in the third as the team focused on being more physical than San Marcos by running the ball.
The Unicorns ran on seven downs during its 10-play drive, leading to a 10-yard score from Johnson.
Down 17-0, the Rattlers drove the ball to the opposing 5-yard line. They handed off the ball to senior running back Jake Rodriguez-Scholz, who muscled his way forward to the goal line. Still, before he could cross the goal line, Unicorns’ senior defensive back Jacob Redding stripped the ball away, running it back for a touchdown and a 24-10 lead.
Rodriguez-Scholz was not ruled down by forward progress.
The Rattlers attempted a fake punt on fourth and 8, but the play led to an interception by Baerwald again. The Unicorns drove down the field for a 3-yard touchdown run by senior running back Mteule Pettes.
History almost repeated itself midway through the fourth, with New Braunfels up 31-10. At the New Braunfels 24-yard line, San Marcos senior quarterback Isaiah DeLeon scrambled around the pocket looking for an open receiver and, in an attempt to dump the ball off, fumbled on what was a ruled a backward lateral. Unicorns senior wide receiver Landon Marsh recovered the ball and ran it back to the opposing 5-yard line.
The Unicorns capitalized with a completion from Adams to senior wideout Vantz Mills, going up 38-10. New Braunfels forced five turnovers, which led to 31 points.
The Unicorns play their final regular season game on the road against Judson on Friday, Nov. 4 at Rutledge Stadium in Converse.
