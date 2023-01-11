New Braunfels girls basketball suffered its first loss in district play Tuesday night to Judson in a 53-25 blowout.
Despite having solid moments on the defensive side of the floor, the Unicorns (14-13 overall, 1-1 in district) ultimately gave up too many offensive rebounds that led to second-chance opportunities. New Braunfels consistently turned over the ball as well.
The Rockets’ defense was suffocating as they ran a full-court press for most of the contest, forcing the Unicorns to work to get past the half-court line.
Even if the Unicorns managed to run their half-court offense, Judson was still better on the glass and continued to find ways to force turnovers.
The Rockets started the game with a 7-0 lead. The Unicorns fought back into the second, only being down 15-11, but Judson stalled their momentum, ending the first half up 28-14.
Up 30-20 midway through the third, the Rockets sealed the victory, outscoring the Unicorns 23-5 for the rest of the game.
Senior Avery Levine led the Unicorns with eight points, followed by junior shooting guard Bailey Fuller and senior Heidi Alba with six each. Junior point guard Chloe Montanez was another highlight player as she continued to push the ball down the floor and facilitate the offense.
The Unicorns rematch against the Rockets later in the month on Friday, Jan. 27 at Judson High School in Converse.
They will now turn their attention to a home matchup against Steele at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at New Braunfels High School.
