On its homecoming night, New Braunfels defeated Clemens in a 38-21 win Friday night.
The commanding victory puts the Unicorns (5-3 overall, 2-1 in district) in third place in District 27-6A standings.
In this contest, the Unicorns put points on the board, as they have all season, with the defense also holding the Buffaloes to 7 points for most of the matchup.
“It’s a good, solid win in all phases of the game,” head coach Glenn Mangold said. “Everybody played well. We got after them. Most importantly, we got our second win in district.”
The Unicorns came out of the gate hot, scoring a 73-yard touchdown from junior quarterback Leighton Adams to junior running back Maddox Morkovsky on their second offensive play.
Clemens responded with a nine-play 69-yard drive capped by a 4-yard connection from junior quarterback Nathan Alvarez to senior wideout Channing Dormeier, tying the game at 7-7 midway through the first quarter.
New Braunfels drove down to the opposing 24-yard line and attempted a 41-yard field goal, but the kick was no good.
The missed kick did not slow down the Unicorns, as they returned with another two-play drive. Adams connected with senior wide receiver Landon Marsh for 40 yards, followed by a 35-yard touchdown by junior running back Tyree Johnson that resulted in a 14-7 lead.
In the second quarter, the Buffaloes drove the ball 54 yards to set up a 34-yard field goal try but missed.
Clemens’ next possession ended in an interception to senior defensive lineman Layton Ladd, setting up the Unicorns with a short field. They capitalized via a 12-yard touchdown run by Johnson, taking a 21-7 advantage.
New Braunfels had another chance to put up points before halftime, taking the ball at the opposing side of the field with 0:57 in the period, but a pass from Adams was bobbled and picked off.
The third quarter was a much slower affair, with neither team covering much ground. The lone exception was when New Braunfels senior kicker Kade Wenzel made a 38-yard field goal near the end of the period, putting the Unicorns up 24-7.
The Unicorns started the fourth with an eight-play 61-yard drive and finished with an 8-yard touchdown by senior running Mteule Pettes — his fourth of the season.
Up 31-7, the Unicorns let up as Alvarez found Dormeier wide open for a 51-yard bomb through busted coverage.
New Braunfels responded quickly, as Johnson ran 49 yards for this third rushing touchdown on the night as the Unicorns went up 38-14 with 5:09 left in the contest.
The performance gives Johnson his third 100-yard game of the season while also bringing him to a season total of eight touchdowns.
“I was proud of the run game,” Mangold said. “That’s something that we really focused on and kind of challenged our offensive line to open up some holes for us where we could not just have to rely on the passing game. They just did an outstanding job, and Tyree and Pettis did a great job reading the holes and hitting it hard.”
Both teams brought out their second units for the final possessions. The Unicorns could not run the clock out, allowing the Buffaloes to march down 71 yards, scoring a 39-yard touchdown pass, bringing the final score to 38-21.
With another district win under their belt, the Unicorns will head on the road to face San Marcos on Friday, Oct. 28 at Rattler Stadium.
