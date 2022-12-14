After falling to Rouse in its last contest, New Braunfels boys basketball bounced back, defeating Eagle Pass 87-38 Tuesday night.
The Unicorns’ (14-2) 87 points was their highest scoring output this season, with 13 of 14 eligible players scoring in the contest.
They managed to put up 20 or more points in three of four quarters while holding the Eagles to single digits in two quarters.
Junior small forward Jaydon James was the Unicorns’ lone double-digit scorer with 15 points on the night.
Senior point guard JakeRyan Villarreal and junior forward Jayson Schwarz each had nine points. Junior shooting guard Lance Beeghley, senior shooting guard Kasen Kreusler, senior center Edward Harrell and junior power forward Declan Keefe each finished with eight.
New Braunfels started the game on fire, going on an 8-0 run, capped by a two-point bucket from Harrell.
The Eagles broke up the monotony with a 3-pointer, but the Unicorns responded with a stronger 17-3 run to end the quarter up 25-6.
Despite the deficit, the Eagles rallied to start the second with a 12-3 series, making the score 28-18.
New Braunfels stalled the momentum with an 11-2 series finishing the half up 39-20. Keefe scored four of his points in that span.
The Unicorns continued the momentum with an 11-3 run in the third quarter, bringing the score to 50-23. Villarreal scored five points during the run.
New Braunfels finished the quarter up 61-30, with Schwarz scoring six points to end the period.
With the game all but over, the fourth quarter was similar to the first. The Unicorns outscored the Eagles on a 26-8 push to end the game.
The Unicorns will host Canyon at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at New Braunfels High School.
