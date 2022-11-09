After clinching second place in District 27-6A, New Braunfels will take on Reagan this Friday to open the postseason.
The Unicorns (7-3 overall, 4-1 in district) are coming off a stunning 40-14 win over Judson last week, giving them a four-game winning streak coming into this matchup.
Although head coach Glenn Mangold and the rest of the Unicorns are excited about a playoff game, he recognizes the feeling of finality in this portion of the year.
“It’s a whole new season, a whole new ballgame,” Mangold said. “[We’re] starting over. You’re guaranteed one game. You gotta play well to advance to the next round.”
A big reason for that success is the Unicorns’ defense. Over the last four games, the unit has forced eight takeaways while only allowing 14.5 points per game.
“You see them progressing and gain confidence,” Mangold said. “They’re feeling good, playing well and understand they have to be physical on the defensive side of the ball to give themselves a chance for success.”
Against Judson, the Unicorns allowed 168 yards on offense. A top defensive performer from last week was junior defensive back D’Andre Davis, who had eight pass deflections against the Rockets. He leads the team with 17 pass deflections on the year.
“He’s an outstanding athlete and just a great player for us,” Mangold said. “So proud of him to be able to showcase what he can do with covering an outstanding receiver from Judson and getting those [pass] break-ups.”
Despite the strong performances in recent weeks, the Unicorns will be tested by Reagan’s run-focused offense. The Rattlers have run 314 times for 2,666 yards and 36 touchdowns this season, with sophomore running back Cole Pryor getting most of the load (132 carries, 1,279 yards, 10 touchdowns).
New Braunfels will try to match that physicality on the offensive end with its rushing attack.
Over the past three games, the Unicorns have averaged 189.3 yards on the ground and 6.2 yards per carry for eight touchdowns. After a week off, junior running back Tyree Johnson, the team’s leading rusher (129 carries, 710 yards, six touchdowns), will be back in the starting lineup.
With two evenly-matched squads, the contest will be a physical one, ultimately being won in the trenches.
“Their D-line and front seven are very physical, and they play really well,” Mangold said. “They’re always in the right gap, so it’s imperative that we’ll be able to move and out-physical them during the game. And their offensive line is a really big offensive line, and they zone block, so we gotta make sure we’re in the right gaps.”
The Unicorns will face the Rattlers at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio.
