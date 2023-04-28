Three New Braunfels High School athletes signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, April 26.
Boys soccer player Christian Cadena signed with Division III Texas Lutheran University in Seguin. In his senior season, Cadena was a second team All-District 27-6A selection.
Girls basketball player Emma Norsworthy signed with soon-to-be Division II Sul Ross State in Alpine. Although she missed most of her senior season due to injury, Norsworthy was a four-year varsity letterwinner and was an All-District 27-6A honorable mention pick as a junior.
Senior boys basketball guard/forward Carter Lewis also signed with Texas Lutheran. The three-year varsity letterwinner averaged 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, shooting 64% from the field and 80% from the free-throw line last season. As a senior, he was a second team All-District 27-6A selection and participated in the Chicken Express All-Star Classic.
Additionally, senior boys basketball center Ward Harrell will join the University of Alabama as a preferred walk-on. Last season, Harrell averaged nine points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 38% from beyond the arc. He was second team All-District 27-6A and was selected to participate in the San Antonio Area Association of Basketball Coaches (SAAABC) All-Star game.
