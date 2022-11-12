In an emotional contest, New Braunfels defeated Reagan 17-13 Friday night in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Despite the victory, the Unicorns’ were dealt a tough blow, as starting quarterback junior Leighton Adams was injured Thursday after falling from a utility pole and being electrocuted.
According to New Braunfels Independent School District Athletics Director Jim Streety, head coach Glenn Mangold informed the team of the news Friday morning. Crisis counselors were made available.
Nonetheless, the Unicorns took the field that night, holding three fingers in the air, symbolizing Adams’ jersey number, and carrying his jersey out during the coin toss to honor their teammate.
As for the game itself, sophomore Clayton Namken stepped in for Adams at quarterback.
The Unicorns (8-3 overall) focused on being more physical on the ground offensively, while their defense held the Rattlers to under 300 yards.
Junior running back Tyree Johnson put the Unicorns ahead with two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter.
The first came after junior defensive back D’Andre Davis recovered a fumble inside the red zone, allowing Johnson to run for a 9-yard score. The second came after a blocked punt by senior linebacker Kaden Baerwald, leaving Johnson to run in the end zone for a 5-yard score, putting the Unicorns ahead 12-0.
New Braunfels senior defensive back Landon Jones intercepted two passes in the end zone later in the period, allowing the team to hold onto the lead at halftime.
Down two scores, the Rattlers ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter, taking a 13-12 lead. However, the advantage was short-lived, as they decided to go for a 2-point conversion. Davis picked off the pass and ran it back 99 yards, giving the Unicorns a 14-13 lead with 4:28 on the clock.
A 26-yard field goal from senior kicker Kade Wenzel gave New Braunfels a 17-13 cushion.
The win gives the Unicorns a bi-district title, and they will now face reigning state champion Westlake at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos.
