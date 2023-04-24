In terms of District 27-6A, the Unicorns sit alone at No. 1.
After finishing the regular season as co-District 27-6A champions alongside East Central, New Braunfels softball (18-13 overall, 8-3 in district) defeated the Hornets 13-5 in a play-in game for playoff seeding Friday, April 21 at home.
The game was close most of the way as the Unicorns trailed 5-4 going into the fifth inning.
That all changed in the top of the fifth as senior right fielder Lily Warren hit a three-RBI double on a fly ball to center field, giving the Unicorns a 7-5 lead.
Warren struck again in the sixth inning, hitting a two-RBI single to center field. An RBI single from sophomore left fielder/pitcher Mikayla Wilson in the frame gave New Braunfels a 10-5 advantage.
At the top of the seventh, junior second base Cerina Natal grounded for an RBI and senior third base Kaitlyn Galindo followed with a two-run homer, her second of the game, for a 13-5 win.
In the circle, junior Mackenzie Gaspard pitched the first four innings, allowing six hits and five runs while walking four batters. Wilson pitched the final three, allowing two hits and one walk while getting one strikeout.
As the No. 1 seed, the Unicorns will take on San Antonio Lee in a best-of-three bi-district series.
Game one is at 5 p.m. Friday, April 28 at North East ISD West softball field in San Antonio. Game two is at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at New Braunfels High School. If needed, a third game will be scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at New Braunfels.
