GEORGETOWN — In its weekend appearance at the Governor’s Cup, New Braunfels girls soccer went 1-1-1 in the showcase.
It started with a 10-0 shutout win over Victoria East Thursday afternoon.
Junior Francesca Coronado led the team with a hat trick, seconded by junior forward Abby Allen, senior Bella Castilleja, and junior Lorian Lopez with two goals each. Junior Madison Creswell also scored on the day.
Junior forward Hannah Sanchez provided three assists, followed by Lopez with two. Abby Allen, Creswell, Coronado, senior defender Mattie Taylor and senior Mackenzie Slater each had an assist.
Sophomore goalkeeper Payton Mills and junior goalkeeper Autumn Lugo split time, allowing zero goals.
The Unicorns came back Friday, losing 2-1 to V.R. Eaton. Lopez scored the Unicorns’ lone goal, assisted by junior defender Jenna Allen.
Lugo played 40 minutes with two saves, allowing one goal, and Mills played the other 40, recording three saves and allowing one goal.
They returned the following morning to face Plano in a 2-2 draw.
Lopez scored the first goal, assisted by Coronado. Coronado scored the second goal. This time she got an assist from Lopez.
Lugo played the first 40 minutes with three saves and no goals allowed. Mills played the next 40 with three saves but also allowed two goals.
The Unicorns sit at a 6-4-1 record with two matches left in their non-district season.
The Unicorns will host San Angelo Central at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Unicorn Stadium.
